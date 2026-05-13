EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG and Dai Nippon Printing have signed a memorandum of understanding and Dai Nippon Printing intends to launch a voluntary public takeover offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG and Dai Nippon Printing have signed a memorandum of understanding and Dai Nippon Printing intends to launch a voluntary public takeover offer



13-May-2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: AUSTRIACARD and Dai Nippon Printing have signed a memorandum of understanding and Dai Nippon Printing intends to launch a voluntary public takeover offer

Vienna, May 13, 2026

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG ("AUSTRIACARD" or the “Company”) and Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. ("DNP" or the "Bidder") today have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out the principal framework for DNP’s intended voluntary public takeover offer and the parties’ intended cooperation following completion.

As set out in the memorandum of understanding, the Bidder intends to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of AUSTRIACARD at a price of EUR10.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75% and customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances. DNP has informed the Company that Mr. Nikolaos Lykos has committed by way of an irrevocable undertaking with DNP to tender all of his approx. 74.6% stake in the Company into the Offer.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, which have approved the conclusion of the memorandum of understanding, welcome DNP’s intention to launch the Offer and, subject to their review of the offer document, intend to recommend acceptance of the Offer to the shareholders in their formal response statement pursuant to Section 14 par. 1 of the Austrian Takeover Act (ÜbG).

The memorandum of understanding reflects the parties’ intention to pursue a cooperative transaction process and, following completion of the Offer and subject to applicable law and the duties of AUSTRIACARD’s corporate bodies, to explore effective ways of cooperation to strengthen and grow the Company’s business in the long term. It has been agreed in the memorandum of understanding that the dividend of EUR 0.10 per AUSTRIACARD share for the 2025 financial year as announced by the Company on March 23, 2026 will not be paid.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna, Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group Investor Relations Director

Tel. (AT): +43 (1) 61065 – 357

Tel. (GR): +30 210 6697 860

E-Mail: investors@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Euronext Athens Exchange (main market)