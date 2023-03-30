EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Increase in Shareholding

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Investment

Avemio AG: Increase in Shareholding



30-March-2023 / 14:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Avemio AG, Dusseldorf (ISIN DE000A2LQ1P6, WKN A2LQ1P), announces the increase of its indirect shareholding in Janusz Rupik Professionelle Videotechnik Polska Sp. z o.o. (PVP) , Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland, through the acquisition of 2,820 new shares (= 1.410.000 z) in PVP from a capital increase. The shares are acquired by its wholly-owned subsidiary Teltec AG, Wiesbaden, Germany. As Teltec AG already holds 139 shares (= 48.77 %) in PVP via its wholly-owned subsidiary VDH Video Data Handels GmbH, Hamburg, the indirect shareholding of Teltec AG and thus of Avemio AG in PVP increases to 95.30 percent. The remaining shares in PVP are held by its founder and managing director Janusz Rupik. The increase its stake in PVP is part of the Avemio Group's international expansion strategy. Contact: Ralf P. Pfeffer Management Board admin@avemio.de

About Avemio AG Avemio AG and its wholly-owned subsidiary Teltec AG represent the top-selling trading group for professional film and television technology in the German-speaking market. The share capital of Avemio AG is divided into 3,432,150 bearer shares, which are listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange. The object of the company group is the trade in professional film and television equipment, associated consumables and accessories. This also includes consulting and technical support for complete production, post-production and broadcasting systems. Teltec AG has a share capital of EUR 3,297,000.00. Teltec AG holds 100 % of the shares in each of the following companies VCT Videocation Creative Tools GmbH, VDH Video Data Handels GmbH, VDT Video Data Technik GmbH, BPM Broadcast & Professional Media GmbH. The group generates sales of over EUR 100 million. About Janusz Rupik Professionelle Videotechnik Polska Sp. z o.o Janusz Rupik Professionelle Videotechnik Polska Sp. z o.o., founded in 1998 is one of the leading trading companies for professional film and television technology in Poland. Under the "creative tools" brand, the company operates one of the country's leading webshops for professional media technology. PVP's customers include all Polish television stations and moving image producers.. The company has generated a turnover of more than 20 million z in 2021 and now has a capital of 1,552,500 z. 30.03.2023 2 p.m. CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory notifications, corporate news/financial news and press releases. Media archive under https://eqs-news.com Language: English Company: Avemio AG Königsallee 60F 40212 Dusseldorf Germany Phone: 021188284118 E-mail: admin@Avemio.de Internet: www.Avemio.de ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6 WKN: A2LQ1P Stock exchanges: Open market in Düsseldorf End of announcement EQS News-Service Dusseldorf, 30 March 2023 30-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

