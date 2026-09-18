Avemio Aktie
WKN DE: A40KY5 / ISIN: DE000A40KY59
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18.09.2026 13:30:13
EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Preliminary Revenue and Earnings Figures for Fiscal Year 2025
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Operating earnings (EBIT) are expected, based on the current status of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, to be in a range of EUR -5.4 million to EUR -6.5 million (previous forecast: improvement into positive territory; 2024: EUR -4.7 million). The return to positive operating earnings targeted in the forecast report was therefore not achieved. The figures are preliminary and not yet audited.
The shortfall in revenue and earnings is primarily attributable to the continued investment restraint in the company’s core trading business for moving image equipment, lower earnings contributions from the digital segment than anticipated in the forecast report, and the economic and balance-sheet effects of the insolvency proceedings of Teltec AG and other Group companies. Against this background, the consolidated financial statements will include impairment losses on financial assets in a range of EUR 14 million to EUR 16 million.
Avemio AG is currently pursuing a going-concern solution for Teltec AG by way of an insolvency plan. The objective is the restructuring and subsequent conclusion of the insolvency proceedings. The coordination and reviews required for this have not yet been completed; the outcome of the proceedings remains open.
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 584480
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KY59
|WKN:
|A40KY5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
|LEI Code:
|549300D52387N84OIJ52
|EQS News ID:
|2399718
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2399718 18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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