Avemio Aktie

Avemio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KY5 / ISIN: DE000A40KY59

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.09.2026 13:30:13

EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Preliminary Revenue and Earnings Figures for Fiscal Year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Avemio AG: Preliminary Revenue and Earnings Figures for Fiscal Year 2025

18-Sep-2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Avemio AG: Preliminary Revenue and Earnings Figures for Fiscal Year 2025

Mainz-Kastel, September 18, 2026. Based on the current status of the preparation of the 2025 consolidated financial statements, Avemio AG expects consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 79.8 million for fiscal year 2025. Consolidated revenue is thus approximately 9% below the prior-year figure of EUR 87.9 million and below the forecast published in the forecast report of the 2024 Annual Report, which anticipated a slight improvement in consolidated revenue compared to the prior year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) are expected, based on the current status of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, to be in a range of EUR -5.4 million to EUR -6.5 million (previous forecast: improvement into positive territory; 2024: EUR -4.7 million). The return to positive operating earnings targeted in the forecast report was therefore not achieved. The figures are preliminary and not yet audited.

The shortfall in revenue and earnings is primarily attributable to the continued investment restraint in the company’s core trading business for moving image equipment, lower earnings contributions from the digital segment than anticipated in the forecast report, and the economic and balance-sheet effects of the insolvency proceedings of Teltec AG and other Group companies. Against this background, the consolidated financial statements will include impairment losses on financial assets in a range of EUR 14 million to EUR 16 million.

Avemio AG is currently pursuing a going-concern solution for Teltec AG by way of an insolvency plan. The objective is the restructuring and subsequent conclusion of the insolvency proceedings. The coordination and reviews required for this have not yet been completed; the outcome of the proceedings remains open.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Ralf P. Pfeffer
ir@avemio.com
Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel



End of Inside Information

18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel
Germany
Phone: 06134 584480
E-mail: ir@avemio.com
Internet: www.avemio.com
ISIN: DE000A40KY59
WKN: A40KY5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
LEI Code: 549300D52387N84OIJ52
EQS News ID: 2399718

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2399718  18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avemio AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avemio AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Avemio AG 0,67 -1,47% Avemio AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Vor dem Wochenende zeigten sich die Märkte in Fernost noch einmal gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen