Avemio Aktie
WKN DE: A40KY5 / ISIN: DE000A40KY59
|
06.02.2026 17:52:44
EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other
Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
The Management Board of Teltec AG resolved today to file for insolvency proceedings against the assets of Teltec AG with the competent insolvency court in the course of the day. The objective of the proceedings is restructuring under self-administration, which is intended to ensure the long-term continuation of Teltec AG and to enable sustainable ongoing operations primarily through a restructuring of financial liabilities.
Although a profit and loss transfer agreement has been in place with Teltec AG since 2023 and Teltec AG represents a material shareholding of Avemio AG, the Management Board of Avemio AG currently does not expect the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of Teltec AG to have an impact on Avemio AG’s ability to continue as a going concern. However, as this assessment will ultimately depend materially on the course of the self-administration proceedings applied for, the Management Board of Avemio AG will continuously and closely review whether any grounds for filing for insolvency also exist at the level of Avemio AG.
Investor Relations
Mainz-Kastel, 6 February 2026
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6
Trading venues: Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf (primary market), Frankfurt, Munich
End of Inside Information
06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avemio AG
|Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
|55252 Mainz-Kastel
|Germany
|Phone:
|06134 584480
|E-mail:
|ir@avemio.com
|Internet:
|www.avemio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KY59
|WKN:
|A40KY5
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2272836
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2272836 06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
