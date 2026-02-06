Avemio Aktie

Avemio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40KY5 / ISIN: DE000A40KY59

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 17:52:44

EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other
Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG

06-Feb-2026 / 17:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG

Mainz-Kastel, 6 February 2026

The Management Board of Teltec AG resolved today to file for insolvency proceedings against the assets of Teltec AG with the competent insolvency court in the course of the day. The objective of the proceedings is restructuring under self-administration, which is intended to ensure the long-term continuation of Teltec AG and to enable sustainable ongoing operations primarily through a restructuring of financial liabilities.

Although a profit and loss transfer agreement has been in place with Teltec AG since 2023 and Teltec AG represents a material shareholding of Avemio AG, the Management Board of Avemio AG currently does not expect the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of Teltec AG to have an impact on Avemio AG’s ability to continue as a going concern. However, as this assessment will ultimately depend materially on the course of the self-administration proceedings applied for, the Management Board of Avemio AG will continuously and closely review whether any grounds for filing for insolvency also exist at the level of Avemio AG.

Notifying Person:

Investor Relations
Ralf P. Pfeffer
ir@avemio.com
Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel
Germany

Mainz-Kastel, 6 February 2026

The Management Board
Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel
Germany

ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6

Trading venues: Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf (primary market), Frankfurt, Munich



End of Inside Information

06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avemio AG
Peter-Sander-Str. 41c
55252 Mainz-Kastel
Germany
Phone: 06134 584480
E-mail: ir@avemio.com
Internet: www.avemio.com
ISIN: DE000A40KY59
WKN: A40KY5
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272836

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2272836  06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avemio AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avemio AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Avemio AG 0,50 -65,52% Avemio AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen