EQS-Adhoc: Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Avemio AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other

Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG



06-Feb-2026 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Avemio AG: Preparation of the filing for insolvency proceedings by Teltec AG, a subsidiary of Avemio AG, and potential effects on the going-concern assessment of Avemio AG



Mainz-Kastel, 6 February 2026

The Management Board of Teltec AG resolved today to file for insolvency proceedings against the assets of Teltec AG with the competent insolvency court in the course of the day. The objective of the proceedings is restructuring under self-administration, which is intended to ensure the long-term continuation of Teltec AG and to enable sustainable ongoing operations primarily through a restructuring of financial liabilities.

Although a profit and loss transfer agreement has been in place with Teltec AG since 2023 and Teltec AG represents a material shareholding of Avemio AG, the Management Board of Avemio AG currently does not expect the opening of insolvency proceedings over the assets of Teltec AG to have an impact on Avemio AG’s ability to continue as a going concern. However, as this assessment will ultimately depend materially on the course of the self-administration proceedings applied for, the Management Board of Avemio AG will continuously and closely review whether any grounds for filing for insolvency also exist at the level of Avemio AG.



Notifying Person:

Investor Relations

Ralf P. Pfeffer

ir@avemio.com

Avemio AG

Peter-Sander-Str. 41c

55252 Mainz-Kastel

Germany

Mainz-Kastel, 6 February 2026

The Management Board

Avemio AG

Peter-Sander-Str. 41c

55252 Mainz-Kastel

Germany

ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6

Trading venues: Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf (primary market), Frankfurt, Munich