EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: International banking consortium grants KTM AG a refinancing loan to strengthen its financial foundation

Mattighofen, 26 February 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG hereby announces that KTM AG has successfully secured a loan to refinance its existing debt with Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.

As part of last year’s restructuring, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. provided KTM AG with a loan of EUR 450 million in May 2025 to finance the restructuring plan quota.

The current refinancing loan agreement is granted by an international banking consortium and has a total volume of EUR 550 million.

The loan is unsecured, has a 5-year term, and bears interest in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

During the term of the loan agreement, KTM AG is subject to market-standard restrictions on dividend distributions.

With the signing of this loan agreement, the refinancing measures of KTM AG will be completed.

