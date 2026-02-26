Bajaj Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
26.02.2026 21:46:44
EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: International banking consortium grants KTM AG a refinancing loan to strengthen its financial foundation
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing/Financing
Ad-hoc Disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Bajaj Mobility AG: International banking consortium grants KTM AG a refinancing loan to strengthen its financial foundation
Mattighofen, 26 February 2026
Bajaj Mobility AG hereby announces that KTM AG has successfully secured a loan to refinance its existing debt with Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.
As part of last year’s restructuring, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. provided KTM AG with a loan of EUR 450 million in May 2025 to finance the restructuring plan quota.
The current refinancing loan agreement is granted by an international banking consortium and has a total volume of EUR 550 million.
The loan is unsecured, has a 5-year term, and bears interest in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.
During the term of the loan agreement, KTM AG is subject to market-standard restrictions on dividend distributions.
With the signing of this loan agreement, the refinancing measures of KTM AG will be completed.
Legal Notice
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF BAJAJ MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT INTENDED FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIE, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
For further information
Investor Relations
Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep
Phone: +43 664 2896931
E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Security Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
