Bajaj Mobility Aktie

Bajaj Mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 21:46:44

EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: International banking consortium grants KTM AG a refinancing loan to strengthen its financial foundation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing/Financing
Bajaj Mobility AG: International banking consortium grants KTM AG a refinancing loan to strengthen its financial foundation

26-Feb-2026 / 21:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  

Bajaj Mobility AG: International banking consortium grants KTM AG a refinancing loan to strengthen its financial foundation

 

Mattighofen, 26 February 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG hereby announces that KTM AG has successfully secured a loan to refinance its existing debt with Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.

As part of last year’s restructuring, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. provided KTM AG with a loan of EUR 450 million in May 2025 to finance the restructuring plan quota.

The current refinancing loan agreement is granted by an international banking consortium and has a total volume of EUR 550 million.

The loan is unsecured, has a 5-year term, and bears interest in the low to mid-single-digit percentage range.

During the term of the loan agreement, KTM AG is subject to market-standard restrictions on dividend distributions.

With the signing of this loan agreement, the refinancing measures of KTM AG will be completed.

 

Legal Notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF BAJAJ MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT INTENDED FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIE, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

 

For further information

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Phone: +43 664 2896931

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Security Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI



End of Inside Information

26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstraße 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7742-6000
Fax: +43 (0)7742-6000300
E-mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2282488

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2282488  26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

mehr Nachrichten