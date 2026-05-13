EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: Quarterly Report: 1st Quarter 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results

Bajaj Mobility AG: Quarterly Report: 1st Quarter 2026



13-May-2026 / 06:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Mattighofen, May 13, 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG):



Quarterly Report: 1st Quarter 2026

Significant revenue growth: EUR 331.3 mn (+70.2% vs. Q1/25)

Motorcycle units[1]: increased by +125.1% to 40,332 units

Motorcycle revenue rose by even +151.6% to EUR 272.4 mn

Positive EBITDA: EUR 5,5 mn (EUR -55,8 mn vs. Q1/25)

EBIT improved by EUR 65.5 mn (+71.5% vs. Q1/25)

Equity: EUR 350.7 mn | Equity ratio: 22.2%

Successful refinancing of KTM AG: EUR 550 mn

Worldwide inventories have been further reduced

In the first quarter of 2026, Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) achieved a significant improvement in operating performance compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue rose by 70.2% to EUR 331.3 mn.

A total of 40,332 motorcycles (+125.1% compared with Q1/25) were sold. Motorcycle revenue increased by +151.6% compared with the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA turned positive at EUR 5.5 mn (Q1/25: EUR -55.8 mn), EBIT improved to EUR -26.1 mn (+71.5%), and net income for the period was EUR -35.1 mn (+67.5%).

Equity amounted to EUR 350.7 mn in Q1/26 (December 31, 2025: EUR 385.2 mn). The equity ratio equals 22.2% (December 31, 2025: 24.3%).

KTM AG successfully completed a EUR 550 mn refinancing in February 2026 with an international banking consortium, which enabled the full repayment of the restructuring loan from Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. and significantly strengthens the Group’s financial base.

As part of the restructuring, additional measures to improve efficiency were implemented, including a workforce reduction of 500 employees, which is expected to be completed by Q3/26.

For 2026, the focus will be on continuing the restructuring and improving profitability.

The full Q1/26 quarterly report is available on the company’s website under the following link via the subheading “Financial reports”:

https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

For further information

Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI

[1] KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS motorcycles