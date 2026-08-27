EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG: Results of the First Half of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Bajaj Mobility AG: Results of the First Half of 2026



27-Aug-2026 / 06:40 CET/CEST

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Bajaj Mobility AG: Results of the First Half of 2026

Group revenue increased to EUR 701.4 mn (+65.0% vs. H1/25)

Motorcycle revenue 1 : improved to EUR 579.6 mn (+109.1% vs. H1/25)

Motorcycle sales 1 : 89,004 motorcycles sold

Fixed costs reduced by EUR 65.8 mn in the first half of the year 2

Positive EBITDA of EUR 37.6 mn; EBITDA margin 5.4%

EBIT improved by EUR 166.0 mn in Q2/26 (vs. Q2/25)2 - becoming positive for the first time since the conclusion of the restructuring proceedings

Mattighofen, August 27, 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG continued its operational recovery in the first half of 2026, achieving a significant improvement in key financial metrics compared to the prior-year period. Group revenue increased by 65.0% to EUR 701.4 mn (thereof EUR 370.2 mn in Q2/26) from EUR 425.2 mn in H1/25 (thereof EUR 230.6 mn in Q2/25). Motorcycle revenue from the KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands rose by 109.1% to EUR 579.6 mn (thereof EUR 307.3 mn in Q2/26, compared to EUR 141.3 mn in Q2/25). Corresponding motorcycle sales increased by 91.9% to 89,004 units (thereof 48,672 units in Q2/26, compared to 28,471 units in Q2/25). In addition, 58,568 motorcycles were sold in India by Bajaj Auto Ltd. As a result, a total of 147,572 motorcycles were sold worldwide in the first half of the year.

EBITDA improved in H1/26 to EUR 37.6 mn, up from EUR -183.3 mn2 in the prior-year period. The EBITDA margin stood at 5.4% in H1/26. EBIT improved in H1/26 to EUR -24.8 mn, up from EUR -256.3 mn2 in H1/25. In Q2/26, EBITDA amounted to EUR 32.0 mn; EBITDA margin improved to 8.7%. EBIT improved in the second quarter of 2026 by EUR 166.0 mn, from EUR -164.7 mn2 in Q2/25 to EUR 1.3 mn and was positive for the first time since the conclusion of the insolvency-related restructuring proceedings.

Free cash flow improved in the first half of 2026 to EUR -22.1 mn, up from EUR -38.5 mn in H1/25. Equity amounts to EUR 339.9 mn, with an equity ratio of 21.5%.

Worldwide motorcycle inventory levels across the Group and its dealers were reduced by a total of 10,190 units since the beginning of the year, bringing inventories to a stable level.

In addition, the refinancing of the 100%-owned subsidiary KTM AG over EUR 550 mn strengthened the Group's financial foundation and reduced the ongoing interest burden in the second quarter.

The 2026 Half-Year Financial Report is available on the company's website at the following link:

https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is a global leader in premium motorcycles and the listed subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler company. As the holding company of KTM AG, Bajaj Mobility AG brings together some of the most iconic and performance-driven brands in the global motorcycle industry – KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. Headquartered in Austria, the company represents a pinnacle of European engineering excellence across high-performance racing motorcycles, street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models, complemented by premium WP components. With an established presence across these segments and a trusted rider base in more than 70 countries, Bajaj Mobility AG is recognized for its innovative engineering and strong product portfolio. Through its parent Bajaj Auto Limited, the group benefits from extensive technological expertise and a worldwide distribution network, enabling decisive execution and long-term value creation. Together, the group continues to set benchmarks in performance, quality, and global reach across the international motorcycle industry.

For further information

Investor Relations

Mag. Christoph Brennsteiner, MBA

Tel: +43 676 7912567

Email: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker-Symbol: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI

[1] Of the KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS brands

[2] Excl. restructuring gain of EUR 1,187 mn