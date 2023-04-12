12.04.2023 16:26:06

EQS-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023

12-Apr-2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023

  • EBIT before special items, EBIT and net income in Q1 2023 considerably above respective average analyst estimates
  • Sales in Q1 2023 considerably below analyst consensus

 

Ludwigshafen April 12, 2023 BASF has released preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2023. Sales declined by 13.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to 19,991 million (Q1 2022: 23,083 million). This was mainly driven by considerably lower volumes. Sales were considerably lower than average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: 21,819 million).

EBIT before special items of BASF Group amounted to an expected 1,931 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 31.5% compared with the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: 2,818 million) but considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: 1,599 million). In particular, EBIT before special items in the Agricultural Solutions segment considerably exceeded average analyst estimates. Chemicals, Materials and Surface Technologies were also considerably above the respective average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the first quarter of 2023. In the Industrial Solutions and Nutrition & Care segments, EBIT before special items missed average analyst estimates slightly and considerably, respectively. In Other, EBIT before special items was weaker than expected by analysts on average.

The BASF Groups EBIT amounted to an expected 1,867 million in the first quarter of 2023, considerably below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: 2,785 million) but considerably above the analyst consensus (Vara: 1,533 million).

Net income reached 1,562 million, considerably above the figure in the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: 1,221 million) and considerably above average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: 1,081 million). In the prior-year quarter, impairments on the participation in Wintershall Dea had burdened net income of BASF Group.

Further information

The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled monthly by Vara Research on behalf of BASF, can be found at: www.basf.com/analysts-estimates.

BASF will publish the Quarterly Statement Q1 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures at the conference call for analysts and investors (from 8:00 a.m. CEST).

 

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com
 

Jens Fey
Corporate Media Relations
+49 621-60-99123
jens.fey@basf.com



End of Inside Information

12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 60-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
E-mail: info.service@basf.com
Internet: www.basf.com
ISIN: DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
WKN: BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 1606199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1606199  12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BASFmehr Analysen

12.04.23 BASF Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.04.23 BASF Reduce Baader Bank
04.04.23 BASF Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.03.23 BASF Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.03.23 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BASF 49,42 0,20% BASF

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll und US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen