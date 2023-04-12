|
12.04.2023 16:26:06
EQS-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023
Ludwigshafen April 12, 2023 BASF has released preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2023. Sales declined by 13.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to 19,991 million (Q1 2022: 23,083 million). This was mainly driven by considerably lower volumes. Sales were considerably lower than average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: 21,819 million).
EBIT before special items of BASF Group amounted to an expected 1,931 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 31.5% compared with the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: 2,818 million) but considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: 1,599 million). In particular, EBIT before special items in the Agricultural Solutions segment considerably exceeded average analyst estimates. Chemicals, Materials and Surface Technologies were also considerably above the respective average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the first quarter of 2023. In the Industrial Solutions and Nutrition & Care segments, EBIT before special items missed average analyst estimates slightly and considerably, respectively. In Other, EBIT before special items was weaker than expected by analysts on average.
The BASF Groups EBIT amounted to an expected 1,867 million in the first quarter of 2023, considerably below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: 2,785 million) but considerably above the analyst consensus (Vara: 1,533 million).
Net income reached 1,562 million, considerably above the figure in the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: 1,221 million) and considerably above average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: 1,081 million). In the prior-year quarter, impairments on the participation in Wintershall Dea had burdened net income of BASF Group.
Further information
The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled monthly by Vara Research on behalf of BASF, can be found at: www.basf.com/analysts-estimates.
BASF will publish the Quarterly Statement Q1 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures at the conference call for analysts and investors (from 8:00 a.m. CEST).
Contact
Jens Fey
End of Inside Information
12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 60-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
|E-mail:
|info.service@basf.com
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
|WKN:
|BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1606199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1606199 12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
