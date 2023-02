EQS-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF terminates share buyback program ahead of schedule

EQS-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

BASF SE: BASF terminates share buyback program ahead of schedule



24-Feb-2023

BASF terminates share buyback program ahead of schedule

Ludwigshafen February 24, 2023 In line with the companys priorities for the use of cash and in view of the profound changes in the global economy in the course of 2022, the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE has decided to terminate the share buyback program ahead of schedule. On January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The share buyback program was intended to reach a volume of up to 3 billion and be concluded by December 31, 2023, at the latest. The volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022, until and including February 17, 2023, amounts to a number of 25,804,062 shares; this corresponds to 2.8 percent of the share capital on announcement of the program. The purchase price for these own shares totaled around 1.4 billion. The purchase of the shares was carried out by the banks that had been commissioned by BASF SE via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on the share buyback program is published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback. The share repurchases still executed in the current week will also be published on this website on February 27, 2023.

