EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG publishes preliminary figures for the first nine months and increases the sales forecast for financial year 2022

Ahrensburg, October 26, 2022 Today, BASLER AG, a leading manufacturer of computer vision components, publishes its preliminary result for the first nine months of 2022 and adjusts its sales and profit forecast for financial year 2022.
 

With an improved supply chain, the Basler group has made a very strong start to the second half of the year. In the third quarter, the Basler group achieved record sales amounting to Euro 74.4 million (previous year: Euro 49.4 million) and recorded a significant increase in pre-tax earnings to Euro 9.5 million (previous year: Euro 3.7 million). The procurement markets developed positively, whereas the corrections of the overheated demand of the last one and a half years increased further in the course of the third quarter, as expected.

Accumulated for the first nine months of 2022, compared to the previous year, the company reached a sales increase of 25 % to Euro 205.2 million (previous year: Euro 164.6 million). At Euro 24.3 million, the earnings before taxes roughly reach the previous years level (previous year: Euro 24.5 million). Thus, the pre-tax return margin of the first nine months amounts to 11.8 % (previous year: 14.9 %). At a net income for the period of Euro 19.2 million (previous year: Euro 18.7 million), the company shows a slight growth in the pre-tax earnings. 
 

Against the background of the very strong third quarter results and a good transparency for the remaining months of the financial year, the management increases its forecast for the financial year 2022 and at the same time specifies the forecast corridors for sales and pre-tax return margin. The originally expected sales corridor of Euro 235 265 million will be increased to Euro 262 270 million. The forecast for the EBT margin will be narrowed from 9 12 % to 10 12 %.

 

The final figures of the third quarter of 2022 as well as more detailed information together with the quarterly report will be published on November 8, 2022 under www.baslerweb.com/reports.  

Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

 

