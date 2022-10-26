|
26.10.2022 17:00:20
EQS-Adhoc: Basler AG publishes preliminary figures for the first nine months and increases the sales forecast for financial year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
Adhoc announcement pursuant to §15 WpHG
Preliminary quarterly result / Adjustment Annual Forecast
Basler AG publishes preliminary figures for the first nine months and increases the sales forecast for financial year 2022
Ahrensburg, October 26, 2022 Today, BASLER AG, a leading manufacturer of computer vision components, publishes its preliminary result for the first nine months of 2022 and adjusts its sales and profit forecast for financial year 2022.
With an improved supply chain, the Basler group has made a very strong start to the second half of the year. In the third quarter, the Basler group achieved record sales amounting to Euro 74.4 million (previous year: Euro 49.4 million) and recorded a significant increase in pre-tax earnings to Euro 9.5 million (previous year: Euro 3.7 million). The procurement markets developed positively, whereas the corrections of the overheated demand of the last one and a half years increased further in the course of the third quarter, as expected.
Against the background of the very strong third quarter results and a good transparency for the remaining months of the financial year, the management increases its forecast for the financial year 2022 and at the same time specifies the forecast corridors for sales and pre-tax return margin. The originally expected sales corridor of Euro 235 265 million will be increased to Euro 262 270 million. The forecast for the EBT margin will be narrowed from 9 12 % to 10 12 %.
The final figures of the third quarter of 2022 as well as more detailed information together with the quarterly report will be published on November 8, 2022 under www.baslerweb.com/reports.
-------------------------
Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1472909
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1472909 26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
