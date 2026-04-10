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10.04.2026 11:45:24

EQS-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG lowers revenue and EBIT forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Bastei Lübbe AG lowers revenue and EBIT forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year

10-Apr-2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc-release

Bastei Lübbe AG lowers revenue and EBIT forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year

Cologne, 10 April 2026: Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) adjusts its forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year ended 31 March 2026 based on the currently available information in the course of the ongoing preparation of the consolidated financial statements. After the full-year targets had still been confirmed in the nine-months report despite increasingly challenging conditions, the fourth quarter (January to March 2026) fell significantly short of expectations. Against this backdrop, the Company now expects Group revenues in a range of EUR 118 to 119 million (previously: EUR 120 to 125 million) and Group EBIT in a range of EUR 10 to 11 million (previously: EUR 14 to 16 million) for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The adjustment is primarily attributable to significantly dampened consumer spending over the course of the fourth quarter, which deteriorated further in March 2026. Escalating geopolitical conflicts and their impact drove Inflation to its highest level since early 2024, placing additional pressure on consumers’ willingness to spend. As a result, the Easter business expected for the fourth quarter fell significantly short of expectations. This was also reflected in the overall German book market, which declined in the first quarter of 2026 and remained below the prior-year level.

Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:

Julia Kikillis
Head of Press and Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)221 8200 2850
Mail: julia.kikillis@bastei-luebbe.de



End of Inside Information

10-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 – 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.bastei-luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
EQS News ID: 2306470

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2306470  10-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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