19.12.2022 13:39:41
EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG suspends planned capital increase due to action against resolution of the General Meeting
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Schrobenhausen, Germany The Executive Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today decided to suspend the planned capital increase for the time being.
To the companys knowledge an action has been filed with the Munich Regional Court I by a shareholder against the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 18, 2022 to increase the companys share capital against cash contributions by granting indirect subscription rights within the statutory period.
As a result, the subscription rights period for shareholders cannot begin as planned on December 22, 2022 and must be postponed for the time being for an as yet indefinite period.
BAUER AG will immediately initiate release proceedings with the court for the entry of the resolution of the General Meeting in the register and will further inform about the progress of the capital increase in accordance with the legal obligations.
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
