EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG suspends planned capital increase due to action against resolution of the General Meeting

19-Dec-2022

Schrobenhausen, Germany The Executive Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today decided to suspend the planned capital increase for the time being.

To the companys knowledge an action has been filed with the Munich Regional Court I by a shareholder against the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 18, 2022 to increase the companys share capital against cash contributions by granting indirect subscription rights within the statutory period.

As a result, the subscription rights period for shareholders cannot begin as planned on December 22, 2022 and must be postponed for the time being for an as yet indefinite period.

BAUER AG will immediately initiate release proceedings with the court for the entry of the resolution of the General Meeting in the register and will further inform about the progress of the capital increase in accordance with the legal obligations.

