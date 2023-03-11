|
11.03.2023 16:51:35
EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg leaves the company
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Schrobenhausen BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) announces that the CEO Michael Stomberg and the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG have agreed today by mutual consent that Mr. Stomberg will resign from his office as member of the Executive Board with effect from the end of today and will leave the company at the end of March 15, 2023.
The responsibilities of Mr. Stomberg will be shared until further notice by the two other Executive Board members Mr. Peter Hingott, CFO, and Mr. Florian Bauer.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Stomberg for his work in recent years.
