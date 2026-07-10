EQS-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer secures 3.0 billion euros to improve capital structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Other

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer secures 3.0 billion euros to improve capital structure



10-Jul-2026 / 07:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leverkusen, July 10, 2026 – Bayer has secured 3.0 billion euros in equity capital to improve its capital structure. The company signed a respective agreement with the global asset management firm Apollo on Friday. Under the agreement, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will obtain a minority, non-controlling stake in a newly established entity holding Bayer’s long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) business. Bayer will retain a majority stake in the entity and will continue to exercise complete operational control over the business. There will be no changes to the LARC strategy or business activities as a result of the investment. The LARC activities will continue to form part of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals Division’s core business, and the entity will remain fully consolidated in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Bayer Group.



The transaction enhances Bayer’s financial flexibility as the company manages increased liquidity requirements this year related to bond maturities and litigation procedures, while continuing to execute its long-term priorities.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by antitrust authorities and customary closing conditions.



Forward-Looking Statements

This notification may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at



Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.



Contact:

Mrs. Denise Jahn. Bayer AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49-214-30-72704, e-mail: denise.jahn@bayer.com – Bayer has secured 3.0 billion euros in equity capital to improve its capital structure. The company signed a respective agreement with the global asset management firm Apollo on Friday. Under the agreement, Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will obtain a minority, non-controlling stake in a newly established entity holding Bayer’s long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) business. Bayer will retain a majority stake in the entity and will continue to exercise complete operational control over the business. There will be no changes to the LARC strategy or business activities as a result of the investment. The LARC activities will continue to form part of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals Division’s core business, and the entity will remain fully consolidated in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Bayer Group.The transaction enhances Bayer’s financial flexibility as the company manages increased liquidity requirements this year related to bond maturities and litigation procedures, while continuing to execute its long-term priorities.The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by antitrust authorities and customary closing conditions.This notification may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com . The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.Contact:Mrs. Denise Jahn. Bayer AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49-214-30-72704, e-mail: denise.jahn@bayer.com



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



Contact for investor inquiries:

Bayer Investor Relations Team, phone +49 214 30-72704

Email: ir@bayer.com

www.bayer.com/en/investors/ir-team

10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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