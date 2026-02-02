EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: BayWa AG Executive Board in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments of restructuring concept

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Other/Other

BayWa AG: BayWa AG Executive Board in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments of restructuring concept



02-Feb-2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST

Munich, 2 February 2026:





Munich, 2 February 2026: Against the backdrop of noticeable market developments in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.A. and Europe, as well as a press inquiry, the Board of Management of BayWa AG currently expects that there may be significant deviations in the business planning of BayWa r.e. AG, although no concrete figures are available to BayWa AG at this time. This would have an impact on the total proceeds planned in BayWa AG's restructuring concept from the sale of its stake in BayWa r.e. AG, which is envisaged to take place by the end of 2028.

In order to ensure BayWa AG's refinancing capacity at the end of the restructuring period, BayWa AG’s Board of Management has started talks with the key financing partners and major shareholders as a precautionary measure.

There will be no direct negative impact on BayWa AG's liquidity and operating business, as no cash flows between the two companies are planned until the sale of the BayWa r.e. AG shares in 2028.

Should the current assessment of the BayWa AG Board of Management regarding negative deviations and necessary adjustments to the business planning of BayWa r.e. AG be confirmed, this could possibly also affect the timetable for the preparation and publication of Baywa AG’s annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year (planned so far for 30 April 2026, at the latest).

The Board of Management remains confident that it will successfully implement the restructuring of BayWa AG.

Contact:Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,Head of Investor Relations,tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.deDr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,Head of Corporate Communications,tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de