02.02.2026 18:59:13

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: BayWa AG Executive Board in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments of restructuring concept

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Other/Other
BayWa AG: BayWa AG Executive Board in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments of restructuring concept

02-Feb-2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 2 February 2026: Against the backdrop of noticeable market developments in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.A. and Europe, as well as a press inquiry, the Board of Management of BayWa AG currently expects that there may be significant deviations in the business planning of BayWa r.e. AG, although no concrete figures are available to BayWa AG at this time. This would have an impact on the total proceeds planned in BayWa AG's restructuring concept from the sale of its stake in BayWa r.e. AG, which is envisaged to take place by the end of 2028.

In order to ensure BayWa AG's refinancing capacity at the end of the restructuring period, BayWa AG’s Board of Management has started talks with the key financing partners and major shareholders as a precautionary measure.

There will be no direct negative impact on BayWa AG's liquidity and operating business, as no cash flows between the two companies are planned until the sale of the BayWa r.e. AG shares in 2028.

Should the current assessment of the BayWa AG Board of Management regarding negative deviations and necessary adjustments to the business planning of BayWa r.e. AG be confirmed, this could possibly also affect the timetable for the preparation and publication of Baywa AG’s annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year (planned so far for 30 April 2026, at the latest).

The Board of Management remains confident that it will successfully implement the restructuring of BayWa AG.


Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de


End of Inside Information

02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investorrelations@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
WKN: 519406, 519400, A351PD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269962

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2269962  02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

