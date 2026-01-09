BayWa Aktie
WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062
|
09.01.2026 18:19:53
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG
The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG and the company's CEO, Dr. Frank Hiller, have agreed that Dr. Frank Hiller will step down from the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Frank Hiller's service contract will terminate with effect of July 31, 2026. The Supervisory Board has delegated the duties of the CEO to the existing members of the Board of Management. The restructuring is on schedule and will proceed as planned.
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de
Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de
End of Inside Information
09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
|WKN:
|519406, 519400, A351PD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2258086
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2258086 09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
