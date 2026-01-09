EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG and the company's CEO, Dr. Frank Hiller, have agreed that Dr. Frank Hiller will step down from the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Frank Hiller's service contract will terminate with effect of July 31, 2026. The Supervisory Board has delegated the duties of the CEO to the existing members of the Board of Management. The restructuring is on schedule and will proceed as planned.

Contact: Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,

e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de



Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,

Head of Corporate Communications,

tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,

