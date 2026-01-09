BayWa Aktie

BayWa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062

09.01.2026 18:19:53

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
BayWa AG: Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG

09-Jan-2026 / 18:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Change in the Board of Management of BayWa AG

The Supervisory Board of BayWa AG and the company's CEO, Dr. Frank Hiller, have agreed that Dr. Frank Hiller will step down from the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Frank Hiller's service contract will terminate with effect of July 31, 2026. The Supervisory Board has delegated the duties of the CEO to the existing members of the Board of Management. The restructuring is on schedule and will proceed as planned.


Contact:

Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de


End of Inside Information

09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investorrelations@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
WKN: 519406, 519400, A351PD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258086

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2258086  09-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

