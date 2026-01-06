EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Discussion on future development of Board of Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Munich, 6 January, 2026 - At a meeting today, the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft discussed the future development of the Board of Management without prejudging the outcome. The company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the Supervisory Board's deliberations in accordance with legal requirements. Contact: Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,

e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de



Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,

Head of Corporate Communications,

tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,

