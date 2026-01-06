BayWa Aktie
WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062
|
06.01.2026 20:17:53
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Discussion on future development of Board of Management
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, 6 January, 2026 - At a meeting today, the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft discussed the future development of the Board of Management without prejudging the outcome. The company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the Supervisory Board's deliberations in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact:Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de
Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de
End of Inside Information
06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
|WKN:
|519406, 519400, A351PD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2255656
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2255656 06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
