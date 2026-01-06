BayWa Aktie

WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062

06.01.2026 20:17:53

EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Discussion on future development of Board of Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Personnel
BayWa AG: Discussion on future development of Board of Management

06-Jan-2026 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 6 January, 2026 - At a meeting today, the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft discussed the future development of the Board of Management without prejudging the outcome. The company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the Supervisory Board's deliberations in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Contact:

Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3887,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de

Dr. Frank Herkenhoff, BayWa AG,
Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/9222-3680,
e-mail: frank.herkenhoff@baywa.de


End of Inside Information

06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investorrelations@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, DE000A351PD9
WKN: 519406, 519400, A351PD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2255656

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2255656  06-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

