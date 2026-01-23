BB Biotech Aktie

WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992

23.01.2026 07:00:14

EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2025 fiscal year with a profit

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
BB Biotech AG closes the 2025 fiscal year with a profit

23-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

January 23, 2026

BB Biotech AG closes the 2025 fiscal year with a profit

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information:

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a profit of approximately CHF 578 mn for the financial year 2025 (profit of CHF 76 mn in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data and the complete annual report will take place on February 20, 2026.


For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Head BB Biotech
Dr. Christian Koch

Investor Relations
Rachael Burri, rbu@bellevue.ch

E-Mail: ir@bbbiotech.com
Phone: +41 44 267 67 17

Media Relations
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch


www.bbbiotech.com

 

Company profile  
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research. 



End of Inside Information

23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 2264708

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2264708  23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

