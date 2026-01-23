BB Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992
|
23.01.2026 07:00:14
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2025 fiscal year with a profit
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
January 23, 2026
BB Biotech AG closes the 2025 fiscal year with a profit
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information:
Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a profit of approximately CHF 578 mn for the financial year 2025 (profit of CHF 76 mn in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data and the complete annual report will take place on February 20, 2026.
Head BB Biotech
E-Mail: ir@bbbiotech.com
Media Relations
Company profile
End of Inside Information
23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2264708
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2264708 23-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
