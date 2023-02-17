EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2022 annual report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

BB Biotech AG publishes its 2022 annual report



February 17, 2023

Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2022

BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2022 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotechs positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

The year 2022 saw volatile market conditions for global equity and bond markets, with substantial stepwise increases in central bank rates, led by the US Federal Reserve Bank. The biotech stocks showed a mixed performance. Large caps gained value throughout 2022, while some small and mid caps experienced significant corrections. For the full year, BB Biotechs total share return was 24.3% in CHF and -19.0% in EUR, substantially behind the portfolio performance of -11.0% in CHF, -6.7% in EUR and -12.1% in USD. The net loss for BB Biotech in 2022 was CHF 358 mn.

As already announced on January 20, 2023, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 2.85 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2022. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.

BB Biotechs annual report 2022 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2022/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the worlds largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

