|
17.02.2023 07:00:16
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2022 annual report
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
February 17, 2023
Annual report of BB Biotech AG as at December 31, 2022
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2022 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2022 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotechs positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
The year 2022 saw volatile market conditions for global equity and bond markets, with substantial stepwise increases in central bank rates, led by the US Federal Reserve Bank. The biotech stocks showed a mixed performance. Large caps gained value throughout 2022, while some small and mid caps experienced significant corrections. For the full year, BB Biotechs total share return was 24.3% in CHF and -19.0% in EUR, substantially behind the portfolio performance of -11.0% in CHF, -6.7% in EUR and -12.1% in USD. The net loss for BB Biotech in 2022 was CHF 358 mn.
As already announced on January 20, 2023, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 2.85 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2022. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.
BB Biotechs annual report 2022 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2022/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
www.bbbiotech.com
Disclaimer
17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1561801
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1561801 17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BB Biotech AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.