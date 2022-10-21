|
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
|
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2022, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2022.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to CHF 323 mn (profit of CHF 141 mn in the same period 2021). In the third quarter a profit of CHF 210 mn (loss of CHF 208 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AGs interim report as at September 30, 2022 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q322 or www.bbbiotech.com.
Media Relations
www.bbbiotech.com
Company profile
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
