21.04.2023 07:00:15
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
April 21, 2023
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2023, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2023.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to CHF 254 mn (loss of CHF 300 mn in the same period 2022). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The interim report as at March 31, 2023, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q123 or www.bbbiotech.com.
Media Relations
Company profile
End of Inside Information
21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1612911
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1612911 21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|0,00%
