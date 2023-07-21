EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report



21-Jul-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

July 21, 2023

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2023, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2023.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended June 30, 2023 amounted to CHF 267 mn (loss of CHF 533 mn in H1 2022). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 13 mn (loss of CHF 233 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AGs interim report as at June 30, 2023 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q223 or www.bbbiotech.com.



Delisting from Borsa Italiana

The Board of Directors has decided to apply for a delisting of BB Biotech AG's shares from Borsa Italiana and to initiate the corresponding delisting procedure.

The delisting is expected to become effective at least 45 days after the filing with Borsa Italiana of the request for delisting of BB Biotech AG's shares. The effective date will be communicated by Borsa Italiana through a notice to be published by the latter.

The delisting will not affect BB Biotech AG's listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) and the Börse Frankfurt (BF).

For further information:

Media Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com



Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian Stock Exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the worlds largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.