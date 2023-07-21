|
21.07.2023 07:00:16
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
|
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
July 21, 2023
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2023, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2023.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended June 30, 2023 amounted to CHF 267 mn (loss of CHF 533 mn in H1 2022). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 13 mn (loss of CHF 233 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AGs interim report as at June 30, 2023 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q223 or www.bbbiotech.com.
The Board of Directors has decided to apply for a delisting of BB Biotech AG's shares from Borsa Italiana and to initiate the corresponding delisting procedure.
The delisting is expected to become effective at least 45 days after the filing with Borsa Italiana of the request for delisting of BB Biotech AG's shares. The effective date will be communicated by Borsa Italiana through a notice to be published by the latter.
The delisting will not affect BB Biotech AG's listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) and the Börse Frankfurt (BF).
For further information:
Media Relations
End of Inside Information
21-Jul-2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1684843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1684843 21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
