BB Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992
|
24.07.2026 07:00:14
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and revises its dividend policy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
July 24, 2026
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and revises its dividend policy
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2026.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, a net gain for the period ended June 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 430 mn (loss of CHF 341 mn in H1 2025). In the second quarter, a gain of CHF 451 mn (loss of CHF 100 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG has revised its dividend policy with effect from financial year 2026. The company will in future target an annual dividend yield of 3-5%, replacing the previous fixed policy.
For further information:
Head BB Biotech Team
Media Relations
Company profile
End of Inside Information
24-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Milan, SIX
|LEI Code:
|391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34
|EQS News ID:
|2370802
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370802 24-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!