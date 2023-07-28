EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG aligns corporate structure around beaconsmind Group and accelerates growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG: beaconsmind AG aligns corporate structure around beaconsmind Group and accelerates growth



28-Jul-2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) beaconsmind AG aligns corporate structure around beaconsmind Group and accelerates growth Jonathan Sauppe assigned as new CEO leading operational HQ in Munich

Group structure creates synergies and opens further growth potential through an integrated product portfolio

Increasing the stake in FREDERIX Hotspot to 62%

Further cash capital increase of CHF 1.4MM placed and subscribed by its core shareholder Crown Fund S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF

Further value-enhancing acquisitions as part of the growth strategy Zurich, Switzerland 28. July 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of B2B Point-of-Sales solution in the field of hotspot, location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, is adapting its corporate and management structure to its strategy for further accelerated growth in the future. As beaconsmind Group, the central, strong growth areas will be bundled in the future, the product offerings will be dovetailed into an integrated product portfolio and synergies will be created by centralising the most important group functions. beaconsmind AG announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Jonathan Sauppe, current board member of beaconsmind AG and head of beaconsmind Wi-Fi Hotspot vertical, as new CEO of beaconsmind Group, effective immediately. He will lead the group from its new operational headquarters in Munich, Germany. Jonathan Sauppe, previous CEO of FREDERIX and several other tech companies, has joined beaconsmind group through acquisition of FREDERIX Hotspot in year 2022 and has more than 10 years experience in this industry. The founder and CEO of beaconsmind AG Max Weiland has resigned as CEO and Chairman and the board of beaconsmind expresses its gratitude for leading the initial phase of beaconsmind. Through the integrated product portfolio and the centralisation of key functions and activities, beaconsmind Group expects a further, sustainable dynamisation of its topline growth and immediate cost synergies in the medium term, which should already add up to around EUR 1 million until year end. As a strong growth driver in the product portfolio, the group company FREDERIX Hotspot is playing a significant role. In accordance with the strategy, the stake of beaconsmind in FREDERIX Hotspot is being increased from approximately 51% to 62%. The acquisition of around EUR 1MM is partially paid in cash and Jonathan Sauppe has committed to roll his 11% stake in FREDERIX Hotspot into beaconsmind shares and will receive 75,000 further shares with an agreed lock up. In order to finance both acquisitions and provide for further growth capital beaconsmind has successfully completed an additional cash capital increase in the amount of CHF 1.4MM. As a result of the combined cash and capital increase in kind, the share capital of beaconsmind AG rises from CHF 364,932.60 to now CHF 394,932.60. The cash capital increase was fully subscribed by Crown Fund S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF (Crown), an institutional umbrella fund for public, private, and real estate investments, which holds around 47% of total shares post the capital increase. An important part of the beaconsmind Group's growth strategy will continue to be value-enhancing acquisitions to expand the product portfolio and strengthen the market position. Advanced talks on this are already being held.



Explanatory part Jonathan Sauppe, new CEO of beaconsmind: "I would like to express gratitude towards Max Weiland for his tireless efforts and I am honoured to lead this talented team of professionals. I look forward to building upon the foundation laid by Max Weiland and working closely with the entire beaconsmind group team to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and achieve new milestones." Michael Ambros, Deputy CEO of beaconsmind, Founder and CEO of eKomi: "The entire team at beaconsmind group is excited about this new chapter and is committed to supporting Jonathan Sauppe during the transition period. With a strong foundation and talented workforce, beaconsmind group is poised for continued growth, innovation, and delivering outstanding results to its customers. Moving forward, we have plans to explore further accretive acquisition opportunities, as well as delve deeper into the value chain. More detailed plans will be disclosed in due course." About beaconsmind Group Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com Contact Company

