EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG: carries out additional cash capital increase of CHF 1.475 million and successfully completes acquisition of Socialwave GmbH
beaconsmind AG carries out additional cash capital increase of CHF 1.475 million and successfully completes acquisition of Socialwave GmbH
Zurich, Switzerland 21 April 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) has successfully completed an additional cash capital increase in the amount of CHF 1.475 million to finance part of the cash portion for the acquisition of the Wi-Fi hotspot service provider Socialwave GmbH (see ad hoc disclosure dated 31 March 2023). As a result of this capital increase, the share capital of beaconsmind AG rises from CHF 310,265.90 by CHF 19,666.71 to now CHF 329,932.61.
Explanatory part
This cash capital increase complements the cash capital increase of CHF 1.9 million in March 2023 and the capital increase against contribution in kind with the issuance of 350,000 new shares issued to the sellers of Socialwave GmbH, which are subject to a lock-up period of 6 to 12 months. With the implemented corporate actions beaconsmind has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Socialwave and is consolidating the profitable company with immediate effect.
With the acquisition of Socialwave, beaconsmind is expanding its business model to become a B2B point-of-sales solution provider in line with its strategy and is further expanding its solution portfolio. Recently, beaconsmind had already acquired FREDERIX, a provider of enterprise Wi-Fi solutions and developer of intelligent, cloud-based WLAN hotspot technologies, as well as Netopsie, a developer and provider of in-house DSL, TV, LAN and WLAN solutions, thus significantly expanding its business model. beaconsmind expects that, on a pro forma basis, the company's sales revenues - including the three above-mentioned acquisitions - will increase significantly from the current level of approximately EUR 6.4 million to around EUR 10.9 million and the EBITDA to EUR 2.7 to 2.9 million. Break-even is likewise expected to be reached in 2023.
About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.
