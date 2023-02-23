EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG further expands business activities in the hotspot segment by acquiring DSL solution provider Netopsie

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

beaconsmind AG further expands business activities in the hotspot segment by acquiring DSL solution provider Netopsie



23-Feb-2023 / 15:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

The total purchase price of EUR 500,000 consists of a cash payment of EUR 200,000 immediately upon completion of the transaction and a payment of EUR 300,000 over a period of 5 years

The transaction is fully financed by the current liquidity at FREDERIX

Accretive transaction: Netopsie's current sales revenues of EUR 650,000 and an EBITDA of approximately EUR 100,000 will be consolidated under FREDERIX

High synergy effects and cross-selling potentials anticipated

Zurich, Switzerland 23 February 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D) acquires 100% of the shares of Ingenieurbüro Netopsie via its subsidiary FREDERIX Hotspot. With the acquisition of Netopsie, beaconsmind is continuing to expand its business activities in the related hotspot segment in line with its strategy.

Netopsie is a developer and provider of in-house DSL, TV, LAN and WLAN solutions. The company's products support customers in networking, digitalisation and building of high-performance infrastructures. The solutions are used in hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, cities and municipalities and sports venues, among others.

The total price for the acquisition of Netopsie is EUR 500,000. EUR 200,000 of this amount will be paid immediately upon conclusion of the contract and a further EUR 300,000 over a period of five years. Following the acquisition, FREDERIX will have full access to Netopsie's broad customer base, including accounts such as TUI, with TUI Blue and Robinson Club, as well as to Netopsie's cash flows. Netopsie is financially sound, debt-free and cash flow-positive. The company has had sales revenues of EUR 650,000 and an EBITDA of EUR 100,000 in 2022. beaconsmind will fully consolidate Netopsie's corporate figures after the acquisition and anticipates high synergy effects and cross-selling potentials with significant growth potential.

Explanatory part

Netopsie DSL and Netopsie Koaxial are solutions to quickly and easily build a network and provide internet in every room, e.g. in a hospital or nursing home, without having to lay new cables. In addition, the company supports the planning and realisation of complex infrastructure solutions for the connection of modern IOT solutions. Through this transformative acquisition, beaconsmind will significantly expand its value chain and massively diversify its customer and revenue base. Customers will in future have access to both technology and solutions for the related Bluetooth low-energy and hotspot WiFi, as well as being able to offer data management and feedback. The offering will be enhanced by eKomi's SaaS review platform, which provides end-to-end solutions for B2B customers.

Stefan Gerecke, the current CEO of Netopsie, will play an important role at FREDERIX with a long-term commitment to build the new solution vertical for FREDERIX.

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind subsidiary FREDERIX: "The acquisition of Netopsie is an important milestone for our company. I am very pleased to welcome Stefan Gerecke to the FREDERIX team. This acquisition will allow us to expand our product offering in the related hotspot area and offer our customers an even more comprehensive value chain. In addition, we are significantly expanding our existing customer network through Netopsie's customer base, enabling us to offer our solutions to an even broader portfolio of customers."

Michael Ambros, Deputy CEO of beaconsmind, Founder and CEO of eKomi: "eKomi has been looking for coherent B2B solutions to add more point-of-sales offerings to its current review and email signature platform. As a shareholder and board member of beaconsmind and FREDERIX, it's really exciting to see the hotspot vertical expand further with the acquisition of Netopsie. We are planning to pursue further accretive acquisition opportunities and also intend to go deeper into the value chain, with further plans to be revealed in due course."

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

About FREDERIX

FREDERIX is a Hannover, Germany, based provider for corporate Wifi solutions (FREDERIX Hotspot) and a developer of smart, cloud-based W-LAN hotspot technologies (FREDERIX Cloud Wifi) with Lidl global account as a major customer. The company offers products that help the clients in the networking, control and monitoring of WLAN networks, enabling them to gain new insights, new contact points with their customers and real added value for both.

About Netopsie

Netopsie is a provider of in-house Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) solutions and a developer of comprehensive solutions for different industries. The company provides products that aid clients in the management, control, and monitoring of DSL networks. Netopsie DSL offers a streamlined and efficient solution for building networks and delivering internet access and additional services to every location without the need for additional cabling. This technology can be implemented in hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, sports facilities, and other types of facilities.

About eKomi

eKomi Holdings with its group companies, affiliates and partners is Europe's premiere & largest independent provider of transaction-based reviews & ratings with specialist expertise in intelligent feedback systems in social commerce and customer evaluation for businesses operating across a wide range of sectors. Headquartered in Berlin, eKomi has offices in Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Brisbane, Cape Town, Dubai, Hannover, Kyiv, Lahore, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles and Madrid while cooperating with an extensive network of partners around the globe.