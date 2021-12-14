|
14.12.2021 19:00:17
EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) raises new equity and undertakes changes in its listing venues
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of inside information / beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) raises new equity and undertakes changes in its listing venues
The equity raise shall serve the purpose of improving the capital base of the Company. The company intends to use proceeds for strengthening its growth strategy with the opening of new sales offices internationally and by focusing on international joint ventures and business collaborations. For such purpose, the Company intends to increase further its number of employees in sales, product, development and client success management.
With the reorganised listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, two leading German banks, Hauck & Aufhäuser and Baader Bank, are expected to provide ongoing research coverage.
About beaconsmind
14-Dec-2021 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beaconsmind AG
|Seestrasse 3
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.beaconsmind.com
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1257846
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1257846 14-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
