EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG raises CHF 1.9M to finance future acquisitions and growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

beaconsmind AG raises CHF 1.9M to finance future acquisitions and growth



28-March-2023 / 22:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

beaconsmind AG raises CHF 1.9M to finance future acquisitions and growth

Zurich, Schweiz 28 March 2023 beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, announces an equity raise of CHF 1,937,062.50 to increase the share capital from authorised capital with 258,275 new shares issued. The share capital is to be increased by up to CHF 25,827.50 to up to CHF 310,265.90. The new shares are to be offered for subscription to strategic investors and existing shareholders within the framework of a private placement and are entitled to participate in profits from 29 March 2023 onwards. The funds accruing to the company will be used to finance acquisitions and further growth.





About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com