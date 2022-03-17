|
17.03.2022 18:31:55
EQS-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange
Zurich, Switzerland - 17 March 2022 - 6:00 pm CET - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, announces that it will delist its shares from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange as scheduled at the close of trading on 18 March 2022. The shares of beaconsmind continue to be listed on the Euronext in Paris. Furthermore, beaconsmind is seeking admission of its shares to trading in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. A corresponding application will be submitted in due course.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beaconsmind AG
|Seestrasse 3
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.beaconsmind.com
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1305883
