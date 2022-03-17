EQS-Adhoc: Beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange



17-March-2022 / 18:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

Zurich, Switzerland - 17 March 2022 - 6:00 pm CET - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, announces that it will delist its shares from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange as scheduled at the close of trading on 18 March 2022. The shares of beaconsmind continue to be listed on the Euronext in Paris. Furthermore, beaconsmind is seeking admission of its shares to trading in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. A corresponding application will be submitted in due course.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed in the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com