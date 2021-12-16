|
16.12.2021 19:58:20
EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting
The shareholders approved the annual report, beaconsmind AG's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2020-2021 business year (100% of votes) and discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board (~99% of votes). The annual loss of the Company will be carried forward (~99% of votes).
Max Weiland (100% of votes), Jorg Hensen (100% of votes), Edwin Navez (100% of votes) and Michal Krupinski (~99% of votes) have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for additional twelve-month terms, with Max Weiland re-elected as Chairman.
Within the Board of Directors, Mr. Hensen (100% of votes), Mr. Navez (100% of votes) and Mr. Krupinski (~99% of votes) are re-elected on the compensation committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders re-elected PwC AG as statutory auditors (~99% of votes) and bellpark legal AG as independent proxy (100% of votes).
Shareholders approved the Board of Directors' remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes), the Executive management's fixed remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes), and the Executive management's variable remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes).
The partial revision of the Articles of Association with increase and extension of the authorized share capital was approved (~99% of votes), as well as the increase of conditional share capital for employee participations (~99% of votes) and the creation of conditional share capital for financing (~99% of votes). Finally, the name change to beaconsmind AG was approved (~100% of votes).
The shareholders represented 972'157 votes, equal to 46% of the share capital.
About beaconsmind
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
16-Dec-2021 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beaconsmind AG
|Seestrasse 3
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.beaconsmind.com
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1259119
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1259119 16-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
