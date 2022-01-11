EQS-Adhoc: beaconsmind AG with Initiation Research Report from Baader Bank

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Research Update

beaconsmind AG with Initiation Research Report from Baader Bank



11-Jan-2022 / 20:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) with Initiation Research Report from Baader Bank



Zurich, Switzerland - January 11, 2022, 08:30 pm CET - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & analytics for retail chains announces today the issuance of an initiation research coverage report by Baader Bank with a Price Target of EUR 27.40 and a buy recommendation.



Strong Price Target and Buy Recommendation

Baader Bank has published today its initiation Research Report with a price target of EUR 27.40 with a buy rating due to "Very strong demand, no seasonality in business thanks to the subscriptions/ recurring revenues profile, with a high retention rate and low level of competition".

Bank Analyst Issue Date Rating Price Target Baader Bank Zeïneb Rourou 11.01.2022 Buy EUR 27.40

Streamlining of capital markets positioning with enhanced public disclosure through Research

The initiation coverage of the Baader Bank with its Initiation Research today, further testifies the new capital markets initiative of beaconsmind AG. Baader Bank as well as Hauck & Aufhäuser will provide ongoing research coverage in the future. In addition, Edison Group, an award-winning investment research and investor relations consulting firm, will prepare an independent research coverage report in connection with the company's initial public offering in Frankfurt. Further Research Houses have been contacted for additional coverage in the future.



About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Please download the Research Report via this link: www.beaconsmind.com/investor-relations