Bechtle Aktie
WKN: 515870 / ISIN: DE0005158703
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28.07.2026 11:00:44
EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised
Neckarsulm, 28 July 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, Bechtle AG performed very strongly in the second quarter of 2026. Business volume stands at around €2.27 billion, approximately 18% above the prior-year figure. Revenue reached around €1.73 billion, up more than 16% year on year. Growth in business volume was once again broadly based across all segments and customer groups. Earnings before tax were also very positive, rising by more than 20% year on year to around €80 million and significantly exceeding market expectations. Bechtle’s performance in the first half of the year shows that the European IT service provider has so far successfully navigated the persistently challenging industry environment.
In light of this positive development and a record order backlog, the Executive Board has decided on a significant upward adjustment to the forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. Bechtle now expects business volume to grow by more than 10%, with the forecast for revenue and EBT raised to a range of 5% to 10%.
Bechtle AG will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of the year, including the final figures, on 12 August 2026.
Contact:
Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com
End of Inside Information
28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HA2QT774RUXW59
|EQS News ID:
|2372596
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2372596 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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