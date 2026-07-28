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WKN: 515870 / ISIN: DE0005158703

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28.07.2026 11:00:44

EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised

28-Jul-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised

Neckarsulm, 28 July 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, Bechtle AG performed very strongly in the second quarter of 2026. Business volume stands at around €2.27 billion, approximately 18% above the prior-year figure. Revenue reached around €1.73 billion, up more than 16% year on year. Growth in business volume was once again broadly based across all segments and customer groups. Earnings before tax were also very positive, rising by more than 20% year on year to around €80 million and significantly exceeding market expectations. Bechtle’s performance in the first half of the year shows that the European IT service provider has so far successfully navigated the persistently challenging industry environment.

In light of this positive development and a record order backlog, the Executive Board has decided on a significant upward adjustment to the forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. Bechtle now expects business volume to grow by more than 10%, with the forecast for revenue and EBT raised to a range of 5% to 10%.

 

Forecast 2026 revised previous
Business volume > 10% 5% – 10%
Revenue 5% – 10% 0% – 5%
EBT 5% – 10% 0% – 5%

 

Bechtle AG will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of the year, including the final figures, on 12 August 2026.

 

Contact:
Bechtle AG
Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com


End of Inside Information

28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900HA2QT774RUXW59
EQS News ID: 2372596

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2372596  28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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