EQS-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised



28-Jul-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bechtle AG: Significant Q2 growth in business volume and EBT, full-year forecast raised

Neckarsulm, 28 July 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, Bechtle AG performed very strongly in the second quarter of 2026. Business volume stands at around €2.27 billion, approximately 18% above the prior-year figure. Revenue reached around €1.73 billion, up more than 16% year on year. Growth in business volume was once again broadly based across all segments and customer groups. Earnings before tax were also very positive, rising by more than 20% year on year to around €80 million and significantly exceeding market expectations. Bechtle’s performance in the first half of the year shows that the European IT service provider has so far successfully navigated the persistently challenging industry environment.

In light of this positive development and a record order backlog, the Executive Board has decided on a significant upward adjustment to the forecast for the 2026 fiscal year. Bechtle now expects business volume to grow by more than 10%, with the forecast for revenue and EBT raised to a range of 5% to 10%.

Forecast 2026 revised previous Business volume > 10% 5% – 10% Revenue 5% – 10% 0% – 5% EBT 5% – 10% 0% – 5%

Bechtle AG will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of the year, including the final figures, on 12 August 2026.

Contact:Bechtle AGInvestor RelationsMartin LinkTelephone: +49 7132 981-4149ir@bechtle.com