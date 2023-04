EQS-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf achieves strong sales growth in Q1 2023 and raises sales guidance for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf achieves strong sales growth in Q1 2023 and raises sales guidance for 2023



05-Apr-2023 / 13:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf achieves strong sales growth in Q1 2023 and raises sales guidance for 2023

According to its preliminary figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, Germany, achieved a substantial organic Group sales increase of 12.2% (sales of 2,482 million) in the first quarter of 2023, above the current expectations of the capital market. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment increased by 14.8% year-on-year (sales of 2,057 million). The tesa business segment reported organic sales growth of 0.9% (sales of 425 million).

As a result of the good business performance, Beiersdorf now expects organic sales growth in the mid- to high-single-digit range for both the Group and the Consumer business segment in fiscal year 2023 (previously: mid-single-digit range in each segment). Organic sales growth in the mid-single-digit range is still expected for the tesa business segment.

In respect of the EBIT margin, the previously published forecast for the full year 2023 remains unchanged.

The quarterly statement for January to March 2023 will be released on 26 April 2023.

