20.01.2022 07:00:25
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Excellent Supply Chain Management Enables Belimo to Grow Top-Line Double-Digit
Press Release of the Belimo Group
Excellent Supply Chain Management Enables Belimo to Grow Top-Line Double-Digit
The year 2021 was excellent for Belimo, and double-digit top-line growth was achieved across all regions. The two long-term growth drivers - improved energy efficiency of the global building stock and enhanced indoor air quality requirements - were fuelled by pent-up demand. The resulting strong demand could be fulfilled thanks to the Group's excellent supply chain management.
All in all, Belimo increased net sales in local currencies by 16.6 percent. In Swiss francs, net sales grew by 15.7 percent to CHF 765.3 million. The positive market trends accentuated demand most prominently in Europe and the Americas. In local currencies, sales in the Europe market region rose by 15.9 percent while increasing by 18.1 percent in the Americas. In the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo posted net sales growth of 14.4 percent. Net sales growth in air applications and water applications was 15.5 and 17.9 percent, respectively, in local currencies.
Net Sales by Applications
1) Due to rounding, amounts presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Capacity Expansion
- In the Europe market region, Belimo has signed a contract to purchase a piece of land next to the existing building in Hinwil (Switzerland) to accommodate expansions in logistics and customization.
- In the Americas market region, logistics capacity in the Connecticut (USA) location was expanded to support future growth and high on-time performance.
- In the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo purchased its existing Shanghai (China) location to account for additional capacities and space for warehousing, customization, logistics, and offices.
1270544 20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
