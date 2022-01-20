20.01.2022 07:00:25

EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Excellent Supply Chain Management Enables Belimo to Grow Top-Line Double-Digit

Belimo Holding AG: Excellent Supply Chain Management Enables Belimo to Grow Top-Line Double-Digit

Excellent Supply Chain Management Enables Belimo to Grow Top-Line Double-Digit

The year 2021 was excellent for Belimo, and double-digit top-line growth was achieved across all regions. The two long-term growth drivers - improved energy efficiency of the global building stock and enhanced indoor air quality requirements - were fuelled by pent-up demand. The resulting strong demand could be fulfilled thanks to the Group's excellent supply chain management.

All in all, Belimo increased net sales in local currencies by 16.6 percent. In Swiss francs, net sales grew by 15.7 percent to CHF 765.3 million. The positive market trends accentuated demand most prominently in Europe and the Americas. In local currencies, sales in the Europe market region rose by 15.9 percent while increasing by 18.1 percent in the Americas. In the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo posted net sales growth of 14.4 percent. Net sales growth in air applications and water applications was 15.5 and 17.9 percent, respectively, in local currencies.

Net Sales by Market Regions

in CHF 1,000 2021   % Growth in
local currencies in %		   2020   %
Europe 375,556   49 15.9   322,285   49
Americas 291,387   38 18.1   253,875   38
Asia Pacific 98,400   13 14.4   85,067   13
Group 1) 765,343   100 16.6   661,226   100
 

Net Sales by Applications

in CHF 1,000 2021   % Growth in
local currencies in %		   2020   %
Air 423,381   55 15.5   368,415   56
Water 341,961   45 17.9   292,812   44
Total 1) 765,343   100 16.6   661,226   100

1) Due to rounding, amounts presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Capacity Expansion
The strong growth of 2021 accelerates the capacity expansion as stipulated by the Belimo growth strategy. The Group will expand capacities in production, logistics, and customization over the following years with higher investments in all market regions. Corresponding projects have already been initiated in 2021:

- In the Europe market region, Belimo has signed a contract to purchase a piece of land next to the existing building in Hinwil (Switzerland) to accommodate expansions in logistics and customization.

- In the Americas market region, logistics capacity in the Connecticut (USA) location was expanded to support future growth and high on-time performance.

- In the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo purchased its existing Shanghai (China) location to account for additional capacities and space for warehousing, customization, logistics, and offices.


The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative damper actuator, control valve, and sensor/meter solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 765 million in 2021 and has approximately 2,000 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact   Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO   +41 43 843 61 72
    Gérard Moinat, IRO   +41 43 843 63 80
         
Agenda   Publication of Annual Report 2021 /
Media and Financial Analysts Conference		   March 7, 2022
    Annual General Meeting 2022   March 28, 2022
 

 


