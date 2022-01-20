EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Excellent Supply Chain Management Enables Belimo to Grow Top-Line Double-Digit

EQS-Ad-hoc: BELIMO Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

20-Jan-2022

Hinwil (Switzerland), January 20, 2022

The year 2021 was excellent for Belimo, and double-digit top-line growth was achieved across all regions. The two long-term growth drivers - improved energy efficiency of the global building stock and enhanced indoor air quality requirements - were fuelled by pent-up demand. The resulting strong demand could be fulfilled thanks to the Group's excellent supply chain management.

All in all, Belimo increased net sales in local currencies by 16.6 percent. In Swiss francs, net sales grew by 15.7 percent to CHF 765.3 million. The positive market trends accentuated demand most prominently in Europe and the Americas. In local currencies, sales in the Europe market region rose by 15.9 percent while increasing by 18.1 percent in the Americas. In the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo posted net sales growth of 14.4 percent. Net sales growth in air applications and water applications was 15.5 and 17.9 percent, respectively, in local currencies.



Net Sales by Market Regions

in CHF 1,000 2021 % Growth in

local currencies in % 2020 % Europe 375,556 49 15.9 322,285 49 Americas 291,387 38 18.1 253,875 38 Asia Pacific 98,400 13 14.4 85,067 13 Group 1) 765,343 100 16.6 661,226 100

Net Sales by Applications

in CHF 1,000 2021 % Growth in

local currencies in % 2020 % Air 423,381 55 15.5 368,415 56 Water 341,961 45 17.9 292,812 44 Total 1) 765,343 100 16.6 661,226 100

1) Due to rounding, amounts presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Capacity Expansion

The strong growth of 2021 accelerates the capacity expansion as stipulated by the Belimo growth strategy. The Group will expand capacities in production, logistics, and customization over the following years with higher investments in all market regions. Corresponding projects have already been initiated in 2021:

- In the Europe market region, Belimo has signed a contract to purchase a piece of land next to the existing building in Hinwil (Switzerland) to accommodate expansions in logistics and customization.

- In the Americas market region, logistics capacity in the Connecticut (USA) location was expanded to support future growth and high on-time performance.

- In the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo purchased its existing Shanghai (China) location to account for additional capacities and space for warehousing, customization, logistics, and offices.



The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative damper actuator, control valve, and sensor/meter solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 765 million in 2021 and has approximately 2,000 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).