EQS-Adhoc: Beno Holding AG: Executive Board Plans Cash Capital Increase with Subscription Rights from Authorized Capital

The Executive Board of BENO Holding AG (WKN: A11QLP / ISIN: DE000A11QLP3), with the approval of the Supervisory Board and based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on October 7, 2025, and in accordance with Section 6(6) of the Articles of Association (Authorized Capital 2025/I), resolved to prepare for an increase in the Company’s share capital against cash contributions through the issuance of up to 674,188 new bearer shares. The subscription price is EUR 6.50 per share.

Shareholders will be granted statutory subscription rights. Any unsubscribed shares will be offered by the Company to a limited group of selected investors for purchase at the subscription price.

The capital increase is scheduled to be carried out in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The proceeds from the capital increase, amounting to up to EUR 4.4 million, are to be used to further expand the company’s real estate portfolio.

About BENO Holding AG

BENO Holding AG is a property owner and asset manager specializing in real estate essential for business operations, with a focus on light industrial properties in Germany. The company invests in flexibly usable properties that generate recurring cash flows, are suitable for third-party use, and offer potential for value appreciation through active asset management.

BENO pursues a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported remote property management. By integrating digital twins early on into operational portfolio management, the company lays the foundation for higher productivity, greater controllability, and scalable growth.

The properties held in its own portfolio currently comprise thirteen German locations with approximately 40 tenants and a total usable area of approximately 165,000 m². The market value of the portfolio amounts to approximately 91.48 million EUR.

Contact:

BENO Holding AG

Florian Renner

Brienner Str. 7,

80333 Munich

Germany

Phone: +49 89 20 500 410

Email: ir@beno-gruppe.de

Website: www.beno-gruppe.de