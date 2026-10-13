Beno Aktie

Beno für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11QLP / ISIN: DE000A11QLP3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 10:50:13

EQS-Adhoc: Beno Holding AG: Executive Board Plans Cash Capital Increase with Subscription Rights from Authorized Capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Beno Holding AG: Executive Board Plans Cash Capital Increase with Subscription Rights from Authorized Capital

13-Oct-2026 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of BENO Holding AG (WKN: A11QLP / ISIN: DE000A11QLP3), with the approval of the Supervisory Board and based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on October 7, 2025, and in accordance with Section 6(6) of the Articles of Association (Authorized Capital 2025/I), resolved to prepare for an increase in the Company’s share capital against cash contributions through the issuance of up to 674,188 new bearer shares. The subscription price is EUR 6.50 per share.

Shareholders will be granted statutory subscription rights. Any unsubscribed shares will be offered by the Company to a limited group of selected investors for purchase at the subscription price.

The capital increase is scheduled to be carried out in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The proceeds from the capital increase, amounting to up to EUR 4.4 million, are to be used to further expand the company’s real estate portfolio.

About BENO Holding AG

BENO Holding AG is a property owner and asset manager specializing in real estate essential for business operations, with a focus on light industrial properties in Germany. The company invests in flexibly usable properties that generate recurring cash flows, are suitable for third-party use, and offer potential for value appreciation through active asset management.

BENO pursues a platform-based management approach that combines long-term ownership with digitally supported remote property management. By integrating digital twins early on into operational portfolio management, the company lays the foundation for higher productivity, greater controllability, and scalable growth.

The properties held in its own portfolio currently comprise thirteen German locations with approximately 40 tenants and a total usable area of approximately 165,000 m². The market value of the portfolio amounts to approximately 91.48 million EUR.

Contact:

BENO Holding AG

Florian Renner

Brienner Str. 7,

80333 Munich

Germany

Phone: +49 89 20 500 410

Email: ir@beno-gruppe.de

Website: www.beno-gruppe.de



End of Inside Information

13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Brienner Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@beno-gruppe.de
Internet: www.beno-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE000A11QLP3, DE000A3H2XT2
WKN: A11QLP, A3H2XT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
LEI Code: 391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90
EQS News ID: 2414786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2414786  13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beno Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beno Holding AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Beno Holding AG 6,25 0,81% Beno Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende höher. An den Märkten in Asien geht es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen