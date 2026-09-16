EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft confirms rumours regarding negotiations on a voluntary takeover offer by SAZERAC COMPANY, INC.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft confirms rumours regarding negotiations on a voluntary takeover offer by SAZERAC COMPANY, INC.



16-Sep-2026 / 18:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, September 16, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft confirms rumours regarding negotiations on a voluntary takeover offer by SAZERAC COMPANY, INC.

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has confirmed rumours that it is in negotiations with SAZERAC COMPANY, INC., a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages based in New Orleans, United States of America, regarding a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Berentzen for the acquisition of all outstanding shares in Berentzen.

The Berentzen Group will keep the capital markets and the public informed of developments in accordance with legal requirements.

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in

the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice

Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-mail: info@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de