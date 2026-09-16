Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie

Berentzen-Gruppe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.09.2026 18:11:43

EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft confirms rumours regarding negotiations on a voluntary takeover offer by SAZERAC COMPANY, INC.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft confirms rumours regarding negotiations on a voluntary takeover offer by SAZERAC COMPANY, INC.

16-Sep-2026 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, September 16, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft confirms rumours regarding negotiations on a voluntary takeover offer by SAZERAC COMPANY, INC.

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has confirmed rumours that it is in negotiations with SAZERAC COMPANY, INC., a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages based in New Orleans, United States of America, regarding a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Berentzen for the acquisition of all outstanding shares in Berentzen.

The Berentzen Group will keep the capital markets and the public informed of developments in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in

the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice

Systems.

 

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-mail: info@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

 

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de



End of Inside Information

16-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-372
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 529900M158OU8D7KIY26
EQS News ID: 2400432

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2400432  16-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berentzen-Gruppe AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berentzen-Gruppe AG 4,41 4,01% Berentzen-Gruppe AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzinsen an: Kein Rückenwind für den ATX -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gewinnt daneben Zähler hinzu. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen