EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026 / Preliminary business results as of June 30, 2026 / Update of the forecast for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026 / Preliminary business results as of June 30, 2026 / Update of the forecast for the 2026 financial year



17-Jul-2026 / 11:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Haselünne, July 17, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Group Half-Yearly Financial Report 2026 / Preliminary business results as of June 30, 2026 / Update of the forecast for the 2026 financial year

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary business results for the first half of the 2026 financial year available today, a normalised consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) of EUR 0.6 million (H1/2025: EUR 3.2 million) and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) of EUR 4.9 million (H1/2025: EUR 7.4 million). Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 71.0 million (H1/2025: EUR 79.9 million).

The weaker performance of key earnings figures in the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, compared to the same period last year, has continued in the second quarter. The main reason for this continues to be, in particular, lower sales volumes in the German market against the backdrop of continued consumer restraint.

In response to changing consumer behaviour, the Group has already launched several initiatives as part of its “BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030” corporate strategy. These include, among other things, the launch of the Juma brand and a complete overhaul of the Puschkin brand. The positive effects on revenue and earnings resulting from these measures, as well as from further product innovations, are expected to become apparent starting in the second half of the 2026 financial year.

Against this background, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft is, as part of the preparation of its 2026 half-yearly financial report, also updating its forecast for the Group's financial performance in the 2026 financial year, which was published with the annual report for the 2025 financial year on March 26, 2026. Based on the preliminary business figures for the first half of 2026, the Berentzen Group now forecasts consolidated revenues for the 2026 financial year in a range of EUR 151.0 to 156.0 million (original forecast: EUR 163.0 to 173.0 million; 2025: EUR 162.9 million) and a consolidated EBIT in a range of EUR 3.5 to 5.0 million (original forecast: EUR 7.0 to 9.0 million; 2025: EUR 8.5 million) and a consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 12.4 to 13.9 million (original forecast: EUR 16.1 to 18.1 million; 2025: EUR 17.1 million).

The preliminary business results for the first half of the 2026 financial year of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee. The final business figures as well as further information on the first half of the 2026 financial year and the updated forecast for the 2026 financial year will be published as planned on August 13, 2026 with the consolidated half-yearly financial report.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2025 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 32 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).



Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-Mail: info@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de