EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results 2025

Haselünne, February 11, 2026

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary operating results for the 2025 financial year available today, consolidated revenues in the amount of EUR 162.9 million (2024: EUR 181.9 million). Consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) is expected to amount to EUR 8.5 million (2024: EUR 10.6 million) and consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) to amount to EUR 17.1 million (2024: EUR 19.3 million).

The amount of consolidated revenues is therefore expected to be below the revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year, which was last updated on October 14, 2025 (EUR 165.0 to 169.0 million). The reason for this is a continuing decline in revenue performance, particularly in the spirits segment, which was more pronounced in the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year than previously expected.

In contrast, the above-mentioned consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA are expected to be within the forecast ranges last updated on July 21, 2025 (consolidated EBIT: EUR 8.0 to 9.5 million; consolidated EBITDA: EUR 16.9 to 18.4 million).

The preliminary operating results of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to verification by the independent auditor and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final operating results and further information about the 2025 financial year and the 2026 forecast will be published according to plan on March 26, 2026 with the 2025 Annual Report.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2024 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 33 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.

