Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie
WKN DE: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602
|
11.02.2026 13:51:44
EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Haselünne, February 11, 2026
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results 2025
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary operating results for the 2025 financial year available today, consolidated revenues in the amount of EUR 162.9 million (2024: EUR 181.9 million). Consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) is expected to amount to EUR 8.5 million (2024: EUR 10.6 million) and consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) to amount to EUR 17.1 million (2024: EUR 19.3 million).
The amount of consolidated revenues is therefore expected to be below the revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year, which was last updated on October 14, 2025 (EUR 165.0 to 169.0 million). The reason for this is a continuing decline in revenue performance, particularly in the spirits segment, which was more pronounced in the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year than previously expected.
In contrast, the above-mentioned consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA are expected to be within the forecast ranges last updated on July 21, 2025 (consolidated EBIT: EUR 8.0 to 9.5 million; consolidated EBITDA: EUR 16.9 to 18.4 million).
The preliminary operating results of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to verification by the independent auditor and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final operating results and further information about the 2025 financial year and the 2026 forecast will be published according to plan on March 26, 2026 with the 2025 Annual Report.
For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2024 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 33 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Stock exchange symbol: BEZ
Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA
Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstr. 7
49740 Haselünne
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0
E-mail: info@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
Contact
Thorsten Schmitt
Director Corporate Communications & Strategy
Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215
Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
End of Inside Information
11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-372
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2274946
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2274946 11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!