Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie

Berentzen-Gruppe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 13:51:44

EQS-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results 2025

11-Feb-2026 / 13:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Haselünne, February 11, 2026

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results 2025

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), expects, based on preliminary operating results for the 2025 financial year available today, consolidated revenues in the amount of EUR 162.9 million (2024: EUR 181.9 million). Consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) is expected to amount to EUR 8.5 million (2024: EUR 10.6 million) and consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) to amount to EUR 17.1 million (2024: EUR 19.3 million).

The amount of consolidated revenues is therefore expected to be below the revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year, which was last updated on October 14, 2025 (EUR 165.0 to 169.0 million). The reason for this is a continuing decline in revenue performance, particularly in the spirits segment, which was more pronounced in the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year than previously expected.

In contrast, the above-mentioned consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA are expected to be within the forecast ranges last updated on July 21, 2025 (consolidated EBIT: EUR 8.0 to 9.5 million; consolidated EBITDA: EUR 16.9 to 18.4 million).

The preliminary operating results of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are subject to verification by the independent auditor and approval by the Supervisory Board. The final operating results and further information about the 2025 financial year and the 2026 forecast will be published according to plan on March 26, 2026 with the 2025 Annual Report.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related performance indicators, please refer to the 2024 Annual Report of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the corporate website www.berentzen-gruppe.de (see page 33 f. in the German and English language versions), which is available at the following link: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte/ (German language version), www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports (English language version).

 

 

 

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverage industry with the business segments Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems.

 

ISIN: DE0005201602

WKN: 520160

Stock exchange symbol: BEZ

Listings: Regulated market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA

Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

 

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstr. 7

49740 Haselünne

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 0

E-mail: info@berentzen.de

Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de

 

Contact

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502 215

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 348 1891

E-mail: ir@berentzen.de

 



End of Inside Information

11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-372
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2274946

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2274946  11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe AG

mehr Nachrichten