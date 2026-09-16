EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and specification of the adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and specification of the adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 financial year



16-Sep-2026 / 17:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and specification of the adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 financial year



Dresden, 16 September 2026 – Based on preliminary results for the months July and August 2026, the Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) today decided to adjust the revenue and the adjusted EBITDA forecast.



The Company now expects revenue of EUR 345 million to EUR 360 million for financial year 2026 (previously EUR 318 million to EUR 332 million), as the positive revenue trend from the first half of 2026 continued in July and August.



As a result of increased costs due to internationalization, the product mix and current geopolitical events, the Company is specifying its forecast for adjusted EBITDA to between EUR 16 million and EUR 18 million (previously between EUR 16 million and EUR 20 million).



With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA,” the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2025 annual report on page 59, which is published on the Company's website.

Notifying person: Dr. Hilmar Hamm, General Counsel



Important information:



Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.



Contact:



Bike24 Holding AG

Breitscheidstraße 40

01237 Dresden

Germany

Registered in the commercial register of the local court of Dresden under HRB 41483

Stock exchange: Regulated market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt

ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4



Dr. Hilmar Hamm

General Counsel

+49 179 2586792





End of Inside Information

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