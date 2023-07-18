EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Downward adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Bike24 Holding AG: Downward adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2023



18-Jul-2023 / 14:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

WKN: A3CQ7F

Stock exchange code: BIKE

LEI: 894500FCLU2M5GTUUR76

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Dresden, July 18, 2023 // Bike24 Holding AG (the "Company") adjusts its guidance for the fiscal year 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, consumer sentiment did not distinctly improve and there is still overstock in the market, negatively impacting revenue and margin. This trend continued at the beginning of the third quarter. Contrary to previous expectations, the Company does not expect a significant improvement of consumer sentiment in the second half of this fiscal year due to continued adverse macroeconomic conditions, in particular persistently high Inflation rates weakening the purchasing power of consumers.

The Company's previous guidance as of March 30, 2023 assumed revenue growth of 0% to +10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 0% and +3.5% for the current fiscal year.

With regard to the business performance, the Company now expects revenue development of -10% to -5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between -1% and +1% for the fiscal year 2023.

Furthermore, the Company assumes for the second quarter based on preliminary calculations a decrease in revenue by approx. -6,1% compared with the second quarter of the previous fiscal year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approx. +0.9%. The Company will publish the results of the second quarter with the half-year financial report on August 10, 2023. The final numbers for the second quarter of 2023 may deviate from the indications presented in this release.

For the definition of the alternative performance measure "adjusted EBITDA margin", the Company refers to the related definition in its annual report 2022, which has been published on the Company's website.

Person making the notification: Alexander Weiss, General Counsel



Contact person for inquiries of investors and analysts:

Moritz Verleger

Head of Investor Relations

ir@bike24.net

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," or "aim," or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.