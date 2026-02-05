EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Preliminary sales and earnings exceed the previous forecast range for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Bike24 Holding AG: Preliminary sales and earnings exceed the previous forecast range for the 2025 financial year



Bike24 Holding AG: Preliminary sales and earnings exceed the previous forecast range for the 2025 financial year

Dresden, 5 February 2026 – The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) has determined in the course of preparing the consolidated financial statements that preliminary revenue and preliminary adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year are above the previous forecast range.

Preliminary revenues amounted to EUR 289.1 million, exceeding the previous forecast range of EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million.

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.5 million, exceeding the previous forecast range of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million.

The information in this ad hoc announcement is based exclusively on preliminary and unaudited results.

The final financial results for the 2025 financial year will be published on 26 March 2026 on the company's investor relations website.

With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA”, the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2024 annual report on page 57, which is published on the Company's website.

Notifying person: Dr. Hilmar Hamm, General Counsel

Important information:

