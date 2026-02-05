BIKE24 Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ7F / ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
05.02.2026 15:34:04
EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Preliminary sales and earnings exceed the previous forecast range for the 2025 financial year
EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Bike24 Holding AG: Preliminary sales and earnings exceed the previous forecast range for the 2025 financial year
Dresden, 5 February 2026 – The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) has determined in the course of preparing the consolidated financial statements that preliminary revenue and preliminary adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year are above the previous forecast range.
Preliminary revenues amounted to EUR 289.1 million, exceeding the previous forecast range of EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million.
Preliminary adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.5 million, exceeding the previous forecast range of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million.
The information in this ad hoc announcement is based exclusively on preliminary and unaudited results.
The final financial results for the 2025 financial year will be published on 26 March 2026 on the company's investor relations website.
With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA”, the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2024 annual report on page 57, which is published on the Company's website.
Notifying person: Dr. Hilmar Hamm, General Counsel
Important information:
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.
Contact:
Bike24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstraße 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
Registered in the commercial register of the local court of Dresden under HRB 41483
Stock exchange: Regulated market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
Dr. Hilmar Hamm
End of Inside Information
05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
English
Company:
|Bike24 Holding AG
|Breitscheidstr. 40
|01237 Dresden
|Germany
Phone:
|01792586792
E-mail:
|hilmar.hamm@bike24.net
ISIN:
|DE000A3CQ7F4
WKN:
|A3CQ7F
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID:
|2272224
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
2272224 05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
