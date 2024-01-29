EQS-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EBITA margin and free cash flow in financial year 2023 exceeded outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Bilfinger SE: EBITA margin and free cash flow in financial year 2023 exceeded outlook



29-Jan-2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The EBITA margin for the 2023 financial year is expected to be 4.3%, exceeding the outlook of 3.8 to 4.1% by 0.2 percentage points. Free cash flow is expected to amount to € 122 million, exceeding the outlook of € 50 to 80 million by € 42 million. Revenue is expected to be within the outlook range of € 4,300 to 4,600 million.



The operative EBITA margin has developed towards the upper end of the outlook and is expected to amount to 4.0%. In addition, capital gains from real estate disposals will increase the EBITA margin by 0.3 percentage points.



The expected free cash flow of € 122 million includes cash inflows from real estate disposals of € 26 million and cash outflows of € 18 million in connection with the efficiency program. The efficiency program was completed as planned on December 31, 2023. The remaining liquidity outflows of around € 40 million will take place in 2024.



The mid-term targets are confirmed. The preliminary business figures for 2023, the outlook for 2024 and the dividend proposal will be published as announced on February 14, 2024.



Definitions of the pro forma key figures used above can be found in the Annual Report 2022 on page 53 et seq.



