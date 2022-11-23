EQS-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Share buyback 2022 termination and completion notice

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback 2022 termination and completion notice



23-Nov-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bilfinger SE has today completed the buyback of its own shares with a volume of EUR 100 million. The intention of this buyback as from July 1, 2022 was published with the ad hoc release of May 13, 2022 already. In the period from July 1, 2022 up to and including today a total of 3,509,863 of the companys own shares (8.55 per cent of the share capital of Bilfinger SE) with a total value of EUR 99,999,977.60 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) were acquired. This corresponds to an average price of EUR 28.49 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) per re-acquired share.

The share buyback was announced by notice on June 27, 2022 and originally limited until March 17, 2023 at the latest. The buyback program was to end as soon as a maximum of 4,103,732 shares (10 per cent of the issued shares) at a maximum acquisition price of EUR 100 million (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) had been bought back. This limit was reached today. The acquisition of the shares was carried out by financial institution BNP Paribas Exane, commissioned by the company, over the stock exchange.

Details regarding the share buyback program are published on the Bilfinger SE website at the following link:

https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/

Contact:

Bilfinger SE Investor Relations

Bettina Schneider

Head of Corporate Treasury & Investor Relations

Phone: +49 621 459-2377

Email: bettina.schneider@bilfinger.com