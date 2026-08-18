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WKN DE: BGAG0J / ISIN: DE000BGAG0J3

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18.08.2026 15:09:04

EQS-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG completes capital increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Bio-Gate AG completes capital increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering

18-Aug-2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

 

Bio-Gate AG completes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital and Rights Offering

 

Nuremberg, August 18, 2026 – Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG0J3) today completed the capital increase from authorized capital as well as the rights offering approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026. A total of 415,000 new shares were placed at a price of 2.80 euros per share. The total gross proceeds from the offering thus amount to 1,162,000.00 euros. As a result of these two capital measures, Bio-Gate AG’s share capital will increase by a total of 415,000.00 euros, from 2,038,738.00 euros to 2,453,738.00 euros.

 

The Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to increase the company’s share capital by 171,429.00 euros through the issuance of 171,429 new shares from authorized capital. Subscription rights for existing shareholders have been excluded. The new shares were placed at a price of 2.80 euros per share as part of a private placement. The gross proceeds from this capital increase thus amount to 480,001.20 euros and, as announced, will be used in their entirety for short-term investments.

 

As part of the ordinary capital increase in the form of a rights offering approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026, a total of 243,571 new shares were issued at a price of 2.80 euros per share. The gross proceeds from this capital increase thus amount to 681,998.80 euros and will be used to strengthen equity, thereby creating financial flexibility for further investments. 

 

Contact:

Bio-Gate AG

Falk von Kriegsheim

Phone +49 172 9837109

ir@bio-gate.de

Neumeyerstr. 28-34

D-90411 Nuremberg

www.bio-gate.de

 

End of insider information



End of Inside Information

18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bio-Gate AG
Neumeyerstr. 28-34
90411 Nürnberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 100
Fax: +49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 101
E-mail: marc.lloret-grau@bio-gate.de
Internet: www.bio-gate.de
ISIN: DE000BGAG0J3
WKN: BGAG0J
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200G5LKTIOTZOXP90
EQS News ID: 2385032

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2385032  18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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