Bio-Gate Aktie
WKN DE: BGAG0J / ISIN: DE000BGAG0J3
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06.10.2026 17:08:53
EQS-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG: Revises Revenue and Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year/Results / Half year
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
Bio-Gate AG Revises Revenue and Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026
Nuremberg, October 6, 2026 – The Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981), a leading provider of proprietary antimicrobial technologies for human and veterinary medicine, decided today to adjust the Group’s revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2026. Two major customers — one for human care products and one for animal care products — have each announced that they will be implementing changes to their product portfolios and organizational restructuring, which will result in significantly lower order volumes, particularly in Bio-Gate AG’s Derma-Cosmetics and Wound Care business segments. The implant coatings business is not affected by these changes.
For the 2026 fiscal year, the Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG now expects consolidated revenue of between 6.0 and 6.9 million euros (previous forecast from May 2026: ±7% of the prior-year level, i.e., approximately 6.9 to 7.9 million euros; prior-year consolidated revenue: 7.4 million euros). EBITDA is expected to range between minus 0.9 and minus 1.1 million euros; despite the lower revenue, this is at or slightly below the prior-year level (minus 0.9 million euros), as cost savings will offset part of the effects of the decline in revenue. Management anticipates EBIT of minus 1.1 to minus 1.5 million euros (previous year: minus 1.1 million euros).
For fiscal year 2027, the Executive Board of Bio-Gate AG anticipates that business with the two major customers will return to positive growth. For example, the dermocosmetics customer plans to launch a new medical device for scar treatment developed and manufactured by Bio-Gate AG. As for the animal care products customer, the existing products will be transitioned into a new product line.
Contact
Bio-Gate AG
Falk von Kriegsheim
Tel +49 172 9837109
ir@bio-gate.de
Neumeyerstr. 28-34
90411 Nürnberg, Germany
End of Inside Information
End of Inside Information
06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bio-Gate AG
|Neumeyerstr. 28-34
|90411 Nürnberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 911 / 47 75 23 – 101
|E-mail:
|marc.lloret-grau@bio-gate.de
|Internet:
|www.bio-gate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BGAG0J3
|WKN:
|BGAG0J
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200G5LKTIOTZOXP90
|EQS News ID:
|2411392
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2411392 06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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