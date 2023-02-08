EQS-Adhoc: Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: INNODIO SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital Düsseldorf, February 8, 2023. The Board of Directors and Management of Biohacks Functional Food SE (ISIN: DE000A3DCV25) announce that the share capital of the company has been increased by 50,000,000.00 euros to now 50,250,000.00 euros through a contribution in kind by Biohacks (Deutschland GmbH). For more information, visit: www.biohacksfunctionalfood.de Contact: Biohacks Functional Food SE

Königsallee 60F

40212 Düsseldorf Telefon: +49 211 94 25 08 60

E-Mail: info@biohackscompany.com About Biohacks Functional Food Biohacks Functional Food focuses on the high-growth area of functional foods. The company develops and markets vegan products in organic quality with high functionality. The Company aims to help people reach their highest potential, both physically and mentally. To do this, the company combines knowledge with data and technical tools. The products of Biohacks Functional Food of the brand "SPIRIT" are sold via online platforms and in about 4,000 stores of renowned retailers in Germany and Austria. The Company's shares are listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange 08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

