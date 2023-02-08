|
08.02.2023 16:58:24
EQS-Adhoc: Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: INNODIO SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital
Düsseldorf, February 8, 2023. The Board of Directors and Management of Biohacks Functional Food SE (ISIN: DE000A3DCV25) announce that the share capital of the company has been increased by 50,000,000.00 euros to now 50,250,000.00 euros through a contribution in kind by Biohacks (Deutschland GmbH).
For more information, visit: www.biohacksfunctionalfood.de
Contact:
Biohacks Functional Food SE
Telefon: +49 211 94 25 08 60
About Biohacks Functional Food
Biohacks Functional Food focuses on the high-growth area of functional foods. The company develops and markets vegan products in organic quality with high functionality. The Company aims to help people reach their highest potential, both physically and mentally. To do this, the company combines knowledge with data and technical tools. The products of Biohacks Functional Food of the brand "SPIRIT" are sold via online platforms and in about 4,000 stores of renowned retailers in Germany and Austria. The Company's shares are listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INNODIO SE
|Königsallee 60 F
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.innodio.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DCV25
|WKN:
|A3DCV2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1555297
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1555297 08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INNODIO SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
16:58
|EQS-Adhoc: Biohacks Functional Food SE erhöht Stammkapital (EQS Group)
|
16:58
|EQS-Adhoc: Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: INNODIO SE: Hauptversammlung beschließt Übernahme der Biohacks GmbH (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: INNODIO SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|INNODIO SE : INNODIO SE: Annual General Meeting resolves takeover of Biohacks GmbH (Investegate)
Analysen zu INNODIO SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INNODIO SE Inhaber-Akt
|1,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen von Fed-Chef Powell sorgen für Kauflaune: ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Wall Street von Gewinnmitnahmen geprägt -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. Die Aktienkurse an der Wall Street verlieren etwas und können damit nicht an die Vortagesgewinne anknüpfen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verzeichnet.