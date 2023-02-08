08.02.2023 16:58:24

EQS-Adhoc: Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: INNODIO SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital

08-Feb-2023 / 16:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Biohacks Functional Food SE increases share capital

Düsseldorf, February 8, 2023. The Board of Directors and Management of Biohacks Functional Food SE (ISIN: DE000A3DCV25) announce that the share capital of the company has been increased by 50,000,000.00 euros to now 50,250,000.00 euros through a contribution in kind by Biohacks (Deutschland GmbH).

For more information, visit: www.biohacksfunctionalfood.de

 Contact:

Biohacks Functional Food SE
Königsallee 60F
40212 Düsseldorf

Telefon: +49 211 94 25 08 60
E-Mail: info@biohackscompany.com

About Biohacks Functional Food

Biohacks Functional Food focuses on the high-growth area of functional foods. The company develops and markets vegan products in organic quality with high functionality. The Company aims to help people reach their highest potential, both physically and mentally. To do this, the company combines knowledge with data and technical tools. The products of Biohacks Functional Food of the brand "SPIRIT" are sold via online platforms and in about 4,000 stores of renowned retailers in Germany and Austria. The Company's shares are listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange

08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INNODIO SE
Königsallee 60 F
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.innodio.com
ISIN: DE000A3DCV25
WKN: A3DCV2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1555297

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1555297  08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INNODIO SE Inhaber-Akt 1,70 0,00% INNODIO SE Inhaber-Akt

