EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest and Grifols further strengthen their cooperation - EBIT forecast 2023 significantly raised

Biotest and Grifols further strengthen their cooperation - EBIT forecast 2023 significantly raised

Dreieich, 28 April 2023. The Supervisory Board approved the signing and execution of several agreements by the Board of Management to further strengthen the cooperation between Grifols S.A. and Biotest AG in research & development, manufacturing, operations as well as sales and distribution.

A Technology Transfer Agreement and a License Agreement will ensure that the new product developments of Biotest will be manufactured and commercialized worldwide by also using the organization and facilities of Grifols. A payment for the transferred technology and later royalty payments depending on net sales of the licensed products were agreed as consideration. The payment for the technology will have a positive effect on the EBIT of Biotest in a triple-digit million range.

The Board of Management raises the EBIT guidance for 2023 given in March 2023 from -15 to -20 million to a level that can possibly exceed 100 million. A more specific statement is subject to revenue recognition considerations regarding final project milestones.

