EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest significantly exceeds EBIT guidance 2022

Biotest AG: Biotest significantly exceeds EBIT guidance 2022

Ad hoc NOTICE

Notification pursuant to Art. 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

 Biotest significantly exceeds EBIT guidance 2022

 

Dreieich, 09 February 2023. According to preliminary and not yet audited figures, the Biotest Group slightly increased its revenues to  516.1 million in the financial year 2022, compared to  515.6 million in the previous year.

EBIT improved strongly in the 2022 financial year to  - 16.6 million after  - 47.1 million in the previous year. This means that the EBIT achieved is significantly above the forecast range of  - 20 to - 25 million, taking into account accelerated R&D activities. The risks still seen in March 2022 in connection with the war in Ukraine did not materialise to the extent expected. In November 2022, a possible increase in losses to a range of - 40 million to - 60 million was excluded.

The Biotest Group's core business (adjusted EBIT) is profitable at  60.7 million (previous year:  29.4 million) and the positive result is in the upper range of the forecast range of
 40 to 70 million.

The aforementioned figures of the Biotest Group were determined according to IFRS.

Due to the lack of a balance sheet profit in the individual financial statements of Biotest AG in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) in the financial year 2022, which is the assessment basis for the ability to distribute profits, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will therefore not be able to submit a proposal for the appropriation of profits for preference and ordinary shareholders to this year's Annual General Meeting. There are no reserves available that can be used for dividend distribution. Therefore, no dividend will be distributed.

Biotest will publish the final figures for the 2022 financial year and the annual report on
23 March 2023.

 

