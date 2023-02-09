|
09.02.2023 14:19:23
EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest significantly exceeds EBIT guidance 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad hoc NOTICE
Notification pursuant to Art. 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Biotest significantly exceeds EBIT guidance 2022
Dreieich, 09 February 2023. According to preliminary and not yet audited figures, the Biotest Group slightly increased its revenues to 516.1 million in the financial year 2022, compared to 515.6 million in the previous year.
EBIT improved strongly in the 2022 financial year to - 16.6 million after - 47.1 million in the previous year. This means that the EBIT achieved is significantly above the forecast range of - 20 to - 25 million, taking into account accelerated R&D activities. The risks still seen in March 2022 in connection with the war in Ukraine did not materialise to the extent expected. In November 2022, a possible increase in losses to a range of - 40 million to - 60 million was excluded.
The Biotest Group's core business (adjusted EBIT) is profitable at 60.7 million (previous year: 29.4 million) and the positive result is in the upper range of the forecast range of
The aforementioned figures of the Biotest Group were determined according to IFRS.
Due to the lack of a balance sheet profit in the individual financial statements of Biotest AG in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) in the financial year 2022, which is the assessment basis for the ability to distribute profits, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will therefore not be able to submit a proposal for the appropriation of profits for preference and ordinary shareholders to this year's Annual General Meeting. There are no reserves available that can be used for dividend distribution. Therefore, no dividend will be distributed.
Biotest will publish the final figures for the 2022 financial year and the annual report on
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Biotest AG
www.biotest.com
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,200 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.
IR contact
Dr Monika Buttkereit
PR contact
Dirk Neumüller
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Contact:
Dr. Michael Ramroth
Chief Financial Officer
Biotest AG
Landsteinerstr. 3
63303 Dreieich
Tel. +40 6103 801 338
Fax: +49 6103 801 347
Michael.ramroth@biotest.com
09-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|Fax:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-150
|E-mail:
|ir@biotest.com
|Internet:
|www.biotest.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1556343
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1556343 09-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!