EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Bafin refuses MiCAR authorisation applied for by futurum bank AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Other

Bitcoin Group SE: Bafin refuses MiCAR authorisation applied for by futurum bank AG



06-Oct-2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE: Bafin refuses MiCAR authorisation applied for by futurum bank AG



Herford, 6 October 2026 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) announces that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has refused the application submitted by its subsidiary futurum bank AG on 27 June 2025 for authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCAR). Following corresponding advance notification, futurum bank AG expects formal service of the decision at any time.

Bafin has pointed out that its previous tolerance of the provision of crypto-asset services by futurum bank AG no longer applies.

The refusal of authorisation has significant implications for the future business model of the Bitcoin.de platform operated by futurum bank AG. Due to the delay of more than 15 months in the authorisation process to date, the management of futurum bank AG had already prepared for the possibility of a refusal. Operational trading activities have largely been suspended since 12 June 2026. Futurum bank AG intends to enter into a cooperation agreement with a regulated institution based in Germany. This is intended to enable customers to resume trading via the technologically renewed bitcoin.de app in a timely manner. Initially, the institution is intended to act as the customers’ trading partner, while another regulated party based in Germany is intended to act as custodian. Futurum bank AG plans to provide customers with further details in due course via the bitcoin.de website.

Bitcoin Group SE and futurum bank AG are currently reviewing Bafin’s decision, against which an objection may be lodged within one month of notification. Futurum bank AG also remains free to apply for authorisation again in the future.

Futurum bank AG will continue to securely custody customers’ assets until they are transferred to the alternative regulated custodian. All customer claims remain fully intact.

Bitcoin Group SE will inform the capital market without delay of any material further developments.



Contact:

Bitcoin Group SE

Luisenstraße 4

32051 Herford

E-Mail: ir2026@bitcoingroup.com

Telefon: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com



Investor Relations Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de