EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE concludes agreement to acquire Bankhaus von der Heydt

12-Dec-2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Herford, December 12, 2022 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has signed an agreement with the owner of Bankhaus von der Heydt, Dietrich von Boetticher, to acquire 100% of the shares. The final closing of the transaction is still subject to approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and is expected for the third quarter of 2023. The purchase price consists of a cash payment in the amount of EUR 14 million, possibly modified depending on developments in the equity of the target company, and 150,000 shares from a capital increase against contributions in kind of Bitcoin Group SE.

Bankhaus von der Heydt holds a full banking license and is one of the leading providers in Germany offering custody and tokenization of digital assets. 

 

Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2022@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1510945

 
